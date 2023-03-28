Hong Kong’s first protest in 3 years shows how the city has changed



A small group of 80 demonstrators took part, wearing numbered ropes Hong KongThe first authorized protest in three years on Sunday, a carefully choreographed event that activists say offers a chilling insight into the future of protest in the city.

Numbers were capped at 100 and during the hour-long event, organizers repeatedly told reporters to stay away after police warnings that the presence of the press could result in the march being cancelled.

The protest was a far cry from the mass democracy demonstrations of just a few years ago, when hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers rallied against what they saw as Beijing tightening its grip on the city, some clashing with police.

Sunday’s protesters were not calling for democracy, but the cancellation of a local reclamation project in Tseung Kwan O, which they say will increase pollution in their middle-class neighborhood, however, imposed strict conditions.

Cyrus Chan, one of the organizers from the Tseung Kwan O Peoples Livelihood Concern Group, said police had examined the protests’ publicity material and told organizers to advise participants not to wear the yellow colors associated with the city’s pro-democracy movement. and mass protests. in 2019.

There could be no messages deemed politically sensitive, rebellious and sensitive, Chan recalls saying.

A Hong Kong police spokesman said the arrangements were made based on their risk assessments of the organizers’ intent, nature, number of participants, past experience and recent circumstances.

Figo Chan, the former convener of the now-disbanded Civil Front for Human Rights group, which once brought large crowds of pro-democracy supporters to the streets of Hong Kong, said Sunday’s event showed how difficult it could be. for activists to make their views known in the city.

This is the new era with Hong Kong characteristics, Chan described, borrowing the Chinese Communist Party’s use of the term to initially describe its socialist-capitalist philosophy, which has since expanded into its democracy with Chinese characteristics.

I believe it will be very difficult to hold a protest in the future, Chan said.

I want fresh air. No reclamation work, the crowd shouted as they marched a short distance from a train station to the Tseung Kwan O Water Park, near the site of the proposed project that includes the construction of a concrete plant and waste station.

About 40 police officers, about half the number of protesters, were deployed to the event to ensure that the rules were followed.

Winnie Chiu, who wore number 10, quit politics during the protest. This is not a political request. It’s about basic daily life and our health, said the teacher in her 50s.

It was a small but significant event for activists in a city where protests have largely been silenced.

The last time Hong Kong residents took to the streets in large numbers was in 2019 and 2020, when protests against an extradition law turned into broader calls for democracy.

For many, the extradition law represented a tightening of China’s control over the semi-autonomous city, whose governance under a one-country, two-system policy had been agreed upon for 50 years after the 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule.

As the number of protests increased, the government’s position hardened and the police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protests were halted after restrictions on gatherings were imposed due to Covid and Beijing’s introduction of a national security law in June 2020, which threatened arrest for anyone suspected of secession, subversion, terrorism and collaboration with foreign forces.

Hong Kong police have also cited the pandemic as a reason over the past three years to reject applications for protests.

Earlier this month, the Hong Kong Women Workers Association planned a demonstration in support of International Women’s Day, but called it off despite receiving police approval, giving no further comment.

After the national security law was imposed, many opposition figures responsible for organizing the protests were arrested without bail and many civil bodies were forced to close, including the Figo Chans Civil Front for Human Rights.

The local activist said he does not consider Tseung Kwan O’s protest on Sunday to be a proper public assembly, guaranteed under the city’s mini-constitution called the Basic Law.

There is a set quota of 100, so it is only a protest from a small group, not from the public, he said.

Chan said that in the past the police would ask his group for estimated numbers, but by imposing a quota, it defeated the purpose of a protest, which should be open to all.

Another activist Raphael Wong, from the League of Social Democrats, said he believed the tight controls reflected the authorities’ anxiety.

There will be no easing until Hong Kong and Chinese officials feel less tense about the situation, he said.

Legal scholar Michael Davis, who used to teach human rights law at the University of Hong Kong, called the deal an embarrassment, stressing that Sunday’s protesters in no way posed a threat to the government.

The global fellow from the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a think tank in Washington DC, compared the situation to that of Singapore where protesters can only address crowds without permission at Speakers Corner, making demonstrations very rare.

Those restrictions leave little or no room for a civil rights movement, he said.

However, pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip, who was the city’s security minister between 1998 and 2003, defended the police, saying the right to protest is not absolute. She cited clashes in 2019 as justification for tougher measures.

Asked if there is room for the police to reduce their measures in the future, Ip said they have to assess the situation depending on the circumstances at the time.

Cyrus Chan, who organized Sunday’s march, he said he hoped the regular show would open the door for other protests.

I hope we have demonstrated to the government of Hong Kong and China, as well as the local police force, that the people of Hong Kong can hold protests in a rational and peaceful manner without any restrictions, he said.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the 2019 protests were against Hong Kong’s security law. The security law was enacted a year later.