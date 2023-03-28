Experts appreciate the 50th anniversary of the US withdrawal from Vietnam

Media tip sheets

March 29, 2023 marks 50 years since the US withdrew from the Vietnam War. Two of our Syracuse University faculty experts and military veterans participated in the anniversary. You can learn more about them and see their reviews below.

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Murrett is a professor of practice at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School and deputy director of the Institute for Security Policy and Law. He writes:

“The 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War serves as a reminder of the challenges of good intentions and how they can be mismanaged in the face of global security. The commitment to duty by forces from the US and the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), as well as other coalition units from Australia, New Zealand and Korea, was remarkable – in the face of rising casualties and declining public support. Through it all, the best and the brightest could not stand up to the stiff opposition we faced in Southeast Asia, and years of political and strategic blunders.



From a current perspective, it is worth noting that Vietnam and the US have been moving in ways that hold some promise. We currently have a defense agreement with Vietnam, which was signed by Secretary Ash Carter in 2015, and as a result of the 2007 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, Vietnam exports more goods to the US than any other country. Most of Vietnam’s older generation never thought that such steps could be possible in our lifetime, and they provide perspective and renewed ties between the US and Vietnam over time.”



Sean McFateis a professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and author of The New Rules of War: How America Can Win Against Russia, China, and Other Threats. He is also a veteran of the US Army. He writes:

“A tragedy is that we didn’t learn the lessons we paid for again with blood. This month also commemorates the end of Vietnam and also the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War. There are many parallels for comfort. What it tells us is that we have brave troops but inept strategic leaders. Tragic. Too dark? Hard not to be. We lost Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. It is also possible that in the future the US and Vietnamese armies will fight side by side against China. Next to Japan. Enemies old and new.”