Litter heroes gather for Spring Clean Cymru

Llangattock litter pickers and staff from Powys County Council and Monmouthshire County Council came together on Thursday (March 23) for a community clean of the local area as part of Keep Wales Tidy’s Spring Clean Cymru campaign. Working together, a team of 17 volunteers removed over 20 bags of litter and recycling in and around Llangattock, a beautiful area on the border of Powys and Monmouthshire. They were joined by Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire, who is traveling across the country to carry out cleans every day during this year’s Spring Clean Cymru (March 17 to April 2). Owen hopes to inspire individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to get involved. He said: “Our message this year is simple: even one bag can make a big difference. Whether you choose to clean up your neighbourhood, your favorite beach, park or beauty spot – every bit of litter removed from the environment natural matters. “Litter picking is also a fun and free activity that can benefit health, wellbeing and a sense of pride in your community. So go get a litter picker, get outside and show some love for Wales this spring.” The Llangattock clean is one of many Spring Clean Cymru events taking place in both Powys and Monmouthshire. Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr. Catrin Maby said: “Littering is an anti-social behavior that affects communities as well as the countryside – so this is a huge plea for everyone not to litter! “The efforts of all the wonderful volunteer litter pickers really make a huge difference in tackling this issue and I hope that Spring Clean Cymru will encourage more people to help their local community by getting involved. I would like to thanks to colleagues at Monmouthshire and Powys County Council, Keep Wales Tidy and Llangattock waste collectors for today.” Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, Cllr Jackie Charlton, volunteers regularly with her local group, Llangattock Litter Pickers, and is encouraged to see others doing the same. She said: “It’s been heartening to see how many people have already taken up the challenge and joined in keeping their local areas clean and green as part of this year’s Spring Clean Cymru campaign.” “Going out with others to a local waste collection is not only good for our environment, but can be a great way to have fun and socialize with like-minded people. We particularly enjoyed join our friends and colleagues from Monmouthshire for the benefit of our local areas. “Waste collection tool packs containing everything you need can be borrowed from some of our libraries, so please pop in or reserve your pack online and organize a spring clean for your local area soon.” Spring Clean Cymru is part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – Keep Wales Tidy’ the biggest ever initiative to eradicate litter and litter. Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government’s Rural Communities – Rural Development Program 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government. To take part in Spring Clean Cymru, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru Photo: Llangattock Litter Pickers, staff from Powys County Council and Monmouthshire County Council and representatives from Keep Wales Tidy

