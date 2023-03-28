Han Dong threatens legal action against Global News





Toronto MP Han Dong says he is taking legal action over a media report that claimed he spoke with a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 about delaying the release of two Canadians arrested in China at the time. Global News reported this month that Dong told the Chinese consul general in Toronto that keeping Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in jail would be politically damaging to opposition conservatives, a charge Dong vehemently denies. The network attributed the information to two unidentified national security officials. CTV News has not verified the claim. I took every possible opportunity to advocate on behalf of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and call for their immediate release, Dong said in a The statement he posted on his Twitter account on Monday. In the statement, the MP for Don Valley North says his father was jailed and sent to re-education in China in 1970, during the Cultural Revolution — Mao Zedong’s brutal crackdown on dissent. It is inconceivable that I would ever suggest that an individual falsely accused spend an extra minute in jail, he said. A separate report in The Globe and Mail said the Prime Minister’s Office has examined a transcript of Dong’s phone call with the diplomat and found it contained no actionable evidence. Dong says he has retained a lawyer to take legal action against Global News and its parent company, Corus Entertainment. Under Ontario defamation law, the first step in a claim would require Dong to send a media release before filing a lawsuit seeking damages. Dong has yet to file a statement of claim in court. The network has not received a defamation notice from Dong, according to Globals editor-in-chief Sonia Verma. Global News is guided by a rigorous set of journalistic principles and practices, and we are keenly aware of the public interest and legal responsibility of this important reporting accountability, she said in an email. Following the Global report, Dong announced he was leaving the Liberal caucus to sit as an independent MP as he fights to clear his name. Last week, he voted with the opposition and against the Liberals on a motion calling for a full public inquiry into alleged foreign interference in Canadian elections. In his statement, he said he did this to show he had nothing to hide. He said he supported the prime minister’s decision to appoint former governor-general David Johnston as special rapporteur on election interference and offered to meet with him and provide him with any information he needed. Dong, who was born in Shanghai, says his family fled China two months after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre of pro-democracy protesters. Despite the abuse and shame my family has suffered in recent weeks, I truly believe my parents made the right decision to come to Canada, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/mp-han-dong-says-he-s-retained-lawyer-plans-to-sue-global-news-over-interference-report-1.6330602 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related