Harris wipes away tears as she visits Ghana’s Cape Coast slave castleExBulletin

Misper Apawu/AP Vice President Harris wiped away tears as she toured the dungeons of a slave castle in Ghana’s Cape Coast on Tuesday and said the experience underscored that the history of enslaved people must be learned and remembered. Harris and second mate Doug Emhoff spent about an hour at the site and went through the Door of No Return, known as the final step before those abducted are forced onto ships to be transported across the Atlantic Ocean. “The horror of what happened here must always be remembered. It cannot be denied. It must be learned. History must be learned,” she said, breaking away from her prepared speech to highlight the issue. “We have to be guided by what we also know is the story of those who survived,” she said. “They tell another story a story of resilience, a story of faith, a story of believing in what is possible,” she said. Harris’ remarks come after an uproar over Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block a new advanced placement high school course on black history. DeSantis is expected to run for his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

Niphah Dennis/AFP via Getty Images Harris, the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Africa, is also visiting Tanzania and Zambia during her week-long trip. Biden is expected to visit the continent later this year. Kwesi Blankson led Harris and Emhoff on their tour. He told reporters that it was a solemn moment. “I told her about the dungeons and the women especially, how they were kept in the dungeons and how they looked up through the holes to pray to the lord of heaven for redemption and how some of them sang,” Blankson said, adding that he sang one. of songs about Harris dealing with life’s problems. The vice president said she planned to take the anguish and pain from Cape Coast Castle with her and use it to fight for freedom and justice. She noted that descendants of enslaved people continued to fight for civil rights in the United States and around the world. The descendants of the people who walked through that door were strong people, proud people, deeply religious people who loved their families, their traditions, their culture, Harris said. “All of us, regardless of your background, have benefited from their struggle and their fight for freedom and justice.

