The Canadian Federal Government raises the minimum working age and minimum wage for federally regulated employees





This month, the federal government made two announcements that are important to federally regulated private sector employers regarding the minimum age for employment and the minimum wage. Canada offers this list of federally regulated industries and workplaces. Minimum age for employment On March 9, 2023, in accordance with Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, The Governor in Council fixed June 12, 2023 as the day on which Canada Labor Code (CLC) will be amended to raise the general minimum age for employment in the federal sector from 17 to 18, with certain exceptions. Those who are 17 years old and employed by an employer on the effective date of the change will be treated as if they were 18 years old. Currently, based on s. 179 of the KLC, the employer may employ a person under 17 years of age only in an occupation defined by the regulations and subject to the conditions defined in the regulations. Section 10 i Canada Labor Standards Regulations (CLSR) provides that an employer may employ a person under the age of 17: in any office or factory,

in any transport, communication, maintenance or repair service, or

in any construction work or other employment in a federal work, enterprise or business if: the person is not required, under the law of the province in which he ordinarily resides, to attend school; AND the work in which the person will be employed not carried out underground in a mine, would not cause them to be employed or to enter a country where they are prohibited from entering under it Explosives Regulations, 2013, is not work as a nuclear energy worker as defined in Nuclear Safety and Control Act, it is not work that they are forbidden to do under Canada Transportation Act, 2001 because of their age, or is unlikely to be harmful to their health or endanger their safety.

Section 10 of the CLSR also provides that an employer may not cause or permit an employee under the age of 17 to work between 11pm on one day and 6am on the following day. On June 12, 2023, when the minimum employment age in the federal sector increases to 18, the rules set forth in s. 10 of the CLSR shall apply to persons under the age of 18. Minimum wage On March 21, 2023, Canada announced as of April 1, 2023, the federal minimum wage will increase from $15.55 to $16.65 an hour. However, if the minimum wage in the province or territory where the employee usually works is higher than the federal hourly minimum wage, the employee must be paid the higher provincial or territorial minimum wage. Canada offers this overview of Current and future general minimum wage rates in Canada.

