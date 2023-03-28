How Scotland’s next prime minister is making historyExBulletin

Humza Yousaf is the new leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party. As leader of the governing party, he will become Scotland’s first minister.

A Muslim of Pakistani origin is now the leader of the Scottish government. Humza Yousaf, currently Scotland’s health secretary, is the person making British history. For more, we turn to NPR’s Frank Langfitt, who is covering the story from London. Frank, help put this into perspective for us by telling us a little about Yousaf.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: You know, A, in addition to being secretary of health, A, he also served as secretary of transportation. And Yousaf’s grandparents – they came here to the UK in the 1960s. His grandfather worked in this Singer sewing machine factory outside Glasgow. Now, you know, Yousaf is now 37. And he’s become the youngest person, the first ethnic minority to lead the Scottish government, which – of course, Scotland is about 96% white. And there was this striking line yesterday from an analyst I know who said, you know, when King Charles has his coronation in May, he’s going to invite a British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, who is of Indian origin, and a Scottish. the first minister of Pakistani origin. And when you think about the colonial history, when you also think about the racism that South Asians have faced here over the years, it’s really a historic moment.

MARTENEZ: Yes. So I imagine the British press is giving Yousaf’s identity a lot of coverage.

LANGFITT: No, it’s not. That’s what’s really interesting, A. Actually it’s not. Much of the coverage concerns Scottish and national politics. Scottish politics is fascinating. And this is also true to some extent – when Sunak, who is a Hindu – when he became the prime minister, the coverage was almost the same. And I think this is – although it is a milestone, this is not unexpected. People of South Asian origin have been in positions of power for quite some time here. And so that seems kind of quite normal and kind of evolutionary.

MARTNEZ: All right. So let’s get into politics then. What is on his agenda?

LANGFITT: Yes. So Yousaf – he’s the leader of the Scottish National Party, which has dominated politics in Scotland for a really long time. And their biggest priority is Scottish independence. And so Yousaf said yesterday.

HUMZA YOUSAF: We want to return to the European Union and play our part in building a continent that is based on human rights, peace, prosperity and social justice. We will be the generation that gives independence to Scotland.

LANGFITT: Now, that’s what Yousaf says, but that’s going to be a big challenge, A. The UK government has refused to allow Scotland to hold a referendum on independence. Polls show that more Scots are actually against leaving the UK than are for it. And there are a number of reasons for this. They have seen how difficult it has been for the UK to leave the EU. You know, the whole Brexit process has been very busy. And there are also concerns that Scotland, which has a population, A, of about 5 1/2 million – that financially they just wouldn’t be able to afford to go out of the UK on their own.

MARTNEZ: Now, Yousaf is replacing Nicola Sturgeon, who had dominated Scottish politics. Does he have her popularity or even her presence?

LANGFITT: No, he really doesn’t. And almost no one does. I mean, Sturgeon – I followed her on the log over the years. She’s one of the – she was, as she’s now retiring from that job – she’s one of the most skilled politicians in the whole country. And Yousaf – that’s really interesting. He only won the top post of the Scottish National Party with 52% of the vote. And there were plenty of attacks from his rivals, which is unusual because the Scottish National Party is famously disciplined. But they had ammunition. You know, when Yousaf was health minister, there were record waiting times here, which, rightly, you see in the UK, but as head of transport, there were also problems with antiquated ferries in the Western Isles. So even last year, the membership dropped by about 30%. So Yousaf has a lot of work ahead of him, I think, to unify and energize the party and try to maintain its dominance in Scotland by the next election, which – it will come around 2024.

MARTNEZ: This is NPR’s Frank Langfitt in London. Frank, thank you.

LANGFITT: Hey, happy to do it.

