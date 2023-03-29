International
Matiullah Wesa: Taliban arrests prominent girls’ education activist in Afghanistan
CNN
–
A prominent activist for girls’ education in Afghanistan was arrested by the Taliban on Monday, an official said, the latest step in its crackdown on Afghan women’s rights.
Matiullah Wesa, 30, is known for his activism and is the founder of PenPath1, a non-governmental group that travels to the most remote areas of Afghanistan to set up mobile classrooms.
Since taking over the country from hard-line Islamist groups in August 2021, the Taliban have taken away the hard-won freedoms of women who have fought tirelessly over the past two decades.
Some of his most striking restrictions have been around education, with girls barred from high schools and universities, depriving an entire generation of academic opportunities.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Wesa was arrested in the capital Kabul on Monday and called on the Taliban to clarify his whereabouts.
UNAMA calls on the de facto authorities to clarify his whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest and ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family, UNAMA wrote on Twitter.
Wesa has long advocated for girls’ education in Afghanistan, especially in rural areas, and his Twitter account is full of posts calling for the reopening of schools for girls and women.
Men, women, old, young, all from every corner of the country are demanding Islamic rights to education for their daughters, Wesa said in his last tweet before his arrest.
Two of the Wesas brothers were also arrested, Attaullah Wesa said in a video posted on Twitter. Attaullah Wesa is another of the Wesas brothers.
Samiullah and Wali Muhammad were also arrested, he said. They took them and tied their hands.
Attaullah Wesa, who is now in hiding, said the Taliban insulted their children, mother and the whole family and took their phones.
We are the people of Pena. We have been working on this for 15 years and we still do not back down even if they kill us, said Ataullah Wesa. We want a future for this nation of Afghanistan that is equipped with education, this nation has right over us.
Abdul Haq Hammad, a spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Information and Culture, claimed he was unaware of the Wesas case.
I don’t know Matiullah Wesa and I don’t know about his case, but if the actions are suspicious, the government has the right to demand explanations from such people, he tweeted on Tuesday.
And if the arrest of one individual provokes such a widespread reaction, it indicates that a vast conspiracy has been thwarted.
On Monday, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he was saddened by the arrest and called on the Taliban to release Wesa as soon as possible.
In various provinces of Afghanistan, they have made a lot of efforts for the education of the country’s children and provided valuable services, Karzai said in a statement posted on social media.
After his arrest, Wesa’s supporters demanded his release online using the hashtags #releasematiullahwesa and #releasematiullahwesaSoon.
Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist, called for his release, saying the NGO Wesas provided mobile schools and libraries for Afghan girls and boys.
While banning girls from school, the Taliban are also arresting champions of education. The Taliban should release him and all those imprisoned for educating the children, Yousafzai said on Twitter.
Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to stop girls from attending school.
When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban, but managed to survive the assassination.
Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, called Wesa an extraordinary champion of girls’ education whose only crime was his decades-long peaceful campaign for girls’ right to education.
Earlier this month, young Afghan women gathered outside Kabul University to protest the Taliban’s ban on female education as their male peers returned to school for a new academic year.
The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, told the UN in March that the Taliban’s ban on female education could amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity.
Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women’s rights activist and candidate for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, said it was unbelievable that the Taliban arrested Wesa, who was doing nothing wrong.
Seraj said the time had come for some level of engagement with the Taliban.
I know that sounds absolutely terrible. We really have no other option, she said. I really don’t know how long the country can go on like this. How long can we continue the way we are, how long can girls stay in Afghanistan and their homes closed and not be able to get an education, this is not the right way.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/asia/afghanistan-education-activist-arrest-taliban-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan announces his participation in APC
- Mike Pence must testify about conversations he had with Donald Trump before Jan. 6, 2021, judge rules
- Back to direct attack on Prime Minister Modi, Arvind Kejriwal ditches post-2019 restraint and raises the bar
- Life returns to normal in quake-hit region as economy picks up
- There was a fire at a store belonging to Joko Widodo on Jalan Diponegoro Hadimulyo Barat, Metro Center – Trans Sarana News
- Priyanka Chopra corrects interviewer who calls RRR a Bollywood movie, says it’s a “Tamil movie”. Fans react to his gaffe
- See Kendall Jenner Parisian Chic Look in a Gray Sweater Dress and Stiletto Boots
- Dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Dreams Soar Launching Career-building Hub
- Home Show is out of the park…again! | Culture & Leisure
- Looking back: exciting future for the Revelstoke Cricket Club
- What if crises could be predicted? | FIU news