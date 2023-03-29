Matiullah Wesa: Taliban arrests prominent girls’ education activist in Afghanistan





CNN

–



A prominent activist for girls’ education in Afghanistan was arrested by the Taliban on Monday, an official said, the latest step in its crackdown on Afghan women’s rights.

Matiullah Wesa, 30, is known for his activism and is the founder of PenPath1, a non-governmental group that travels to the most remote areas of Afghanistan to set up mobile classrooms.

Since taking over the country from hard-line Islamist groups in August 2021, the Taliban have taken away the hard-won freedoms of women who have fought tirelessly over the past two decades.

Some of his most striking restrictions have been around education, with girls barred from high schools and universities, depriving an entire generation of academic opportunities.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Wesa was arrested in the capital Kabul on Monday and called on the Taliban to clarify his whereabouts.

UNAMA calls on the de facto authorities to clarify his whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest and ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family, UNAMA wrote on Twitter.

Wesa has long advocated for girls’ education in Afghanistan, especially in rural areas, and his Twitter account is full of posts calling for the reopening of schools for girls and women.

Men, women, old, young, all from every corner of the country are demanding Islamic rights to education for their daughters, Wesa said in his last tweet before his arrest.

Two of the Wesas brothers were also arrested, Attaullah Wesa said in a video posted on Twitter. Attaullah Wesa is another of the Wesas brothers.

Samiullah and Wali Muhammad were also arrested, he said. They took them and tied their hands.

Attaullah Wesa, who is now in hiding, said the Taliban insulted their children, mother and the whole family and took their phones.

We are the people of Pena. We have been working on this for 15 years and we still do not back down even if they kill us, said Ataullah Wesa. We want a future for this nation of Afghanistan that is equipped with education, this nation has right over us.

Abdul Haq Hammad, a spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Information and Culture, claimed he was unaware of the Wesas case.

I don’t know Matiullah Wesa and I don’t know about his case, but if the actions are suspicious, the government has the right to demand explanations from such people, he tweeted on Tuesday.

And if the arrest of one individual provokes such a widespread reaction, it indicates that a vast conspiracy has been thwarted.

On Monday, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he was saddened by the arrest and called on the Taliban to release Wesa as soon as possible.

In various provinces of Afghanistan, they have made a lot of efforts for the education of the country’s children and provided valuable services, Karzai said in a statement posted on social media.

After his arrest, Wesa’s supporters demanded his release online using the hashtags #releasematiullahwesa and #releasematiullahwesaSoon.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist, called for his release, saying the NGO Wesas provided mobile schools and libraries for Afghan girls and boys.

While banning girls from school, the Taliban are also arresting champions of education. The Taliban should release him and all those imprisoned for educating the children, Yousafzai said on Twitter.

Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to stop girls from attending school.

When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban, but managed to survive the assassination.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, called Wesa an extraordinary champion of girls’ education whose only crime was his decades-long peaceful campaign for girls’ right to education.

Earlier this month, young Afghan women gathered outside Kabul University to protest the Taliban’s ban on female education as their male peers returned to school for a new academic year.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, told the UN in March that the Taliban’s ban on female education could amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women’s rights activist and candidate for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, said it was unbelievable that the Taliban arrested Wesa, who was doing nothing wrong.

Seraj said the time had come for some level of engagement with the Taliban.

I know that sounds absolutely terrible. We really have no other option, she said. I really don’t know how long the country can go on like this. How long can we continue the way we are, how long can girls stay in Afghanistan and their homes closed and not be able to get an education, this is not the right way.