Preston Youth Zone was awarded the Youth Investment Fund grant

Preston Youth Zone has been awarded a £6.2m Youth Investment Fund grant to build the new state-of-the-art youth

This means the Youth Zone, which will be run as a new local charity once it opens, has secured all of its construction costs and will now focus on fundraising the remainder of its annual costs , which will come from the private sector and philanthropic contributions.

Subject to the plans being approved, the Youth Zone is expected to open in late 2024 and will be built on the corner of Crooked Lane and Tithebarn, directly opposite the bus station. It will provide thousands of young people with opportunities to engage in activities and be supported by skilled young workers, helping them develop their skills and reach their full potential.

Preston Youth Zone is being delivered by national charity OnSide, in partnership with Preston City Council and the Cities Fund, who will contribute to the building and running costs. The Youth Investment Fund grant will also go towards the preparation and pre-opening costs of the Youth Zone. Other major supporters of the project include the Eric Wright Charitable Trust.

Once open, Preston Youth Zone will be an independent charity with a board led by the private sector. It will be part of the OnSide Network of 14 Youth Zones across the country, supporting over 50,000 young people. Youth Zones are open to young people aged eight to 19 (up to 25 for those with additional needs), seven days a week, for just 50p. Members will have access to an indoor climbing wall, four-court sports hall, training kitchen, music room with a recording studio, fully equipped gym, dance and drama studio, 3G pitch, arts and crafts room, enterprise and employment suite .

In addition to the outstanding facilities, trained youth staff and dedicated volunteers will be available 7 days a week to provide guidance and support to help Preston’s young people thrive. It will create a range of full-time and part-time jobs as well as volunteering opportunities.

Preston Youth Zone is one of 46 youth services in England to benefit from the first wave of Youth Investment Fund grants, announced by funder the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the charity Social Investment Business, which is delivering the grant programme. in partnership with Key Fund, the National Youth Agency and Resonance.

It is part of the Government’s National Youth Guarantee to transform and increase opportunities for young people in England. The Youth Investment Fund, of over 300 million, aims to build, renovate or expand youth service facilities, providing a minimum of 45,000 additional positive activities for young people aged 11 to 18 – in parts of the country where new and new opportunities are most needed.

Commenting on the funding, Jamie Masraff Chief Executive Officer at OnSide said:

“We are extremely grateful to the Government for this incredible boost to support Preston’s young people and their futures. Times are tough for young people in many ways, so this funding comes at a crucial time and will enable thousands of young people in challenging circumstances to benefit from the life-changing support available through Preston Youth Zone”

Guy Topping, Chairman of Preston Youth Zone said:

“This is a great deal for Preston Youth Zone, the partnership behind the project and the young people of Preston, as we now have all the funding to cover the building costs and can turn our attention to fundraising for the remainder of the costs of operation. This major investment will provide young people with incredible opportunities to find their voice, grow their confidence and gain new skills. I want to thank OnSide for their continued support and DCMS for their trust their in the Youth Zone and the young people of Preston.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:

“Every young person should be given the best possible start in life and we are investing more than £500 million to transform youth services across the country. “Today we are announcing the first major recipients of a $300 million pot to give thousands of young people access to vital services and new opportunities to support and enhance their mental and physical well-being.”

Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive of Preston City Council said:

“It has been an ambition of the city to see a Youth Zone in Preston for over 10 years, in various forms, and so we are delighted to finally see funding for the construction of the scheme secured and this important project to move forward to the key. Development phase. The project will make a huge difference to youth provision in the city and fill a huge gap that has been missing for a long time as a result of austerity and we are delighted to offer our support. modern built facilities will give our young people somewhere safe to have fun and be entertained, learn new skills, get help with work, training and employment and to make new friends.”

Town Deal Board Chairman John Chesworth said:

” This is fantastic news for youth provision in Preston, which will make a positive difference to the town When the Preston Towns Fund board first met more than three years ago, we felt that it was a great opportunity to finally deliver a Youth Zone for Preston. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of Guy Topping chairman of the board of Preston Youth Zone and Onside project manager working closely and effectively with the Council City of Preston It is one of the Towns Fund’s flagship projects in the city’s 200m wide regeneration and investment program of the city’s heritage quarter, an important part of Preston’s wider strategic vision for the city (Investment Plan City) and has the potential to make the biggest difference to our young people.”

OnSide submitted a planning application for the Youth Zone in November, if successful, work will start on site in October. For further updates on progress, visit Within Youth Zones – Preston Youth Zones.

For more information, please contact sadie.parkinson@onsideyouthzones.org.

Further information

About OnSide

OnSide is a national charity that believes all young people should have the opportunity to discover their passion and purpose.

To find out what they have and where it might take them. We finance and build state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar Youth Zones in the most economically disadvantaged areas of the country.

We train the amazing people who run them. We offer ongoing support – and the nationwide OnSide Network where they can learn and grow, share their stories and celebrate their success together.

These are brand new, purpose-built spaces, energized, and packed with incredible amenities. They offer 20 activities every night, ranging from football, climbing and media to skating, DJing, drama and job training with entry costing just 50p along with a 5 membership.

They are staffed with skilled and dedicated young workers who truly believe in young people – helping them see what they can achieve and giving them the skills, confidence and ambition to achieve it.

Over 50,000 young people are already members of the OnSide network in our 14 open Youth Areas in:

A number of other youth areas are currently at various stages of development, including Hammersmith and Fulham, Grimsby, Thurrock, Crewe, Salford, South Bristol and Barnsley.

Each Youth Zone is an independent charity with its own board. This model of local ownership is a key factor in ensuring the financial sustainability of any youth area. The Youth Zone provides a way for local communities to actively support their young people aged eight to 19 (25 for those with additional needs). For more details visit Within the Youth Areas.

About the Youth Investment Fund

The Youth Investment Fund is part of the government’s National Youth Guarantee to ensure every young person across England has access to regular out-of-school activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities. The Youth Investment Fund, in excess of 300 million, is funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and delivered by the Social Investment Business in partnership with the National Youth Agency, Resonance and the Key Fund.

The Youth Investment Fund has been developed to create, expand and improve local youth facilities and their services in the out-of-school youth sector to deliver positive outcomes for young people, including improving mental and physical wellbeing and skills life and work.

Over the next three years, the Youth Investment Fund will fund the building or refurbishment of 300 youth services and increase the number of regular positive activities undertaken by young people in targeted areas by 45,000 per year, by 2026/27.

Social Investment Business welcomes expressions of interest in Youth Investment Fund projects at any scale or stage of development from organizations for new/refurbished facilities that will deliver positive outcomes for young people in selected eligible areas in England. Eligible youth service projects can apply now, with applications open until the final grant committee in March 2024.

To learn more, visit Youth Investment Fund.

Follow on social

City of Preston Investment Plan

The Preston City Investment Plan is a 15-year vision for Preston that sets out Preston’s long-term objectives and strategy to transform the city, targeting resources and aligning public and private sector investment to meet needs and to capitalize on opportunities for positive change.

For more details visit Invest – City of Preston Investment Plan.

Towns End – Town Deals

On 27 July 2019, the Prime Minister announced that the Towns Fund would support 101 start-up sites across England to develop Town Deal proposals, drive economic regeneration and deliver long-term economic growth and productivity. See further notification details.

The City Agreement is an agreement in principle between the Government, the Governing Council and the City Agreement Board. It will set out a vision and strategy for the city, and what each party agrees to do to achieve this vision.

See 101 countries supported to develop city deals. Each of the 101 cities chosen to work towards a city deal also received accelerated funding last year for investment in capital projects that would have an immediate impact and help countries “build better” in the wake of Covid -19.