What if crises could be predicted? | FIU news





With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), he is creating advanced machine learning models capable of doing what no human can – analyze electroencephalography (EEG) data to track the unusual electrical activity that causes seizures. Its technology will be incorporated into wearable sensors that feed information to a smartphone. Any irregularities detected in the brain waves would signal trouble, prompting an early warning notification. “At the moment, there is no other solution or technology that can predict seizures. They can only be detected as they happen,” Saeed said. “An early warning would give people precious time to prepare and take safety precautions. For parents like Vanessa, it would give peace of mind to at least put their children to bed at night. Being scared of putting a child to sleep at night is something Saeed heard over and over again when talking to parents of children with epilepsy. Even in its beginning Research funded by NSF, he knew he needed to hear from the people who would benefit most from his results. So he connected with dozens of families. Vanessa Vazquez shared Max Lucca’s story with Saeed. At two weeks old he was diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare disorder that causes benign tumors to grow in the brain and other organs – and puts him at increased risk of epilepsy. Like after his first seizure he was given a succession of anti-convulsants. Each option caused terrible side effects, seemed to do more harm than good, forcing Vazquez to make the difficult decision to take her son off the medication and instead live with the anxiety of uncertainty. As a father of two, Saeed says every story he heard broke his heart. The fear and pain of seeing your child have a seizure, sometimes several times a day, was unimaginable for Saeed. However, these difficult conversations became his guidance. Saeed says they have made his research better, taking him in a more impactful direction. “Impact is what I’m looking for and doing research that can be translated from the lab to real life,” said Saeed. “Talking to parents helped me really refine what this technology will actually look like in the real world.”

