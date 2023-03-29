Dreams Soar Launching Career-building Hub





Shaesta Waiz’s nonprofit Dreams Soar unveiled an aviation career-building resource, The Hub, which will serve as a place for comprehensive workforce tools from industry education to providing a professional service ecosystem. Waiz, known for her historic solo flight around the world, founded Dreams Soar in 2016 to “inspire, connect and empower” aviation industry professionals. Calling The Hub the next phase in its mission, Dreams Soar has launched a Talent Pledge and formed an industry advisory board to support the development of the venture, which is expected to launch later this year. “After reaching more than 25,000 children through Dreams Soar participation in more than 60 outreach activities, we realized that inspiring young people to get involved in aviation was the relatively easy part,” said Waiz. “The challenge would come as the inspired students began to want to learn more and connect. Of the students we inspired, we didn’t have the infrastructure to measure their progress or provide them with the tools we knew they needed to to succeed. So we set out to build it.” Working with strategic partners and communities, Dreams Soar will launch different segments to support different stages of a career as The Hub continues to grow. The first phase will provide resources to enable students, parents and educators to explore potential career opportunities. A second will be to serve as a place for companies to recruit, hire, train and retain. “Ultimately, we want to attract and empower professional career service providers around the industry by providing an ecosystem to exist. This is what will drive the industry forward,” said Michael Wildes COO of Dreams Soar. Dreams Soar established the advisory board to bring industry-wide expertise as it develops The Hub, including members from academia, the FAA, NBAA, GAMA, and various companies and other organizations. JSSI Chairman Emeritus Louis Seno chairs the board of directors. Meanwhile, the Talent Pledge is a vehicle for industry participation and represents a formal commitment on the part of Dreams Soar to build and support The Hub. “Joining the pledge represents a commitment to reduce learning and employment gaps by 1 percent each year through regular reports documented in The Hub, eliminating workforce barriers and better hiring efforts,” said Waiz. Participating companies will be able to access the Hub through pledging.

