A wallet that is out of this world | MIT news

At the age of 9, Ezinne Uzo-Okoro SM 20, PhD 22, was preoccupied with deep problems, such as creating an alternative to her erratic fathers Filofax paper organizer and fixing unreliable electrical service that destroyed her home in Owerri, Nigeria. . Could she have envisioned a 17-year career at NASA, followed by a position as the nation’s space policy expert?

Absolutely not, says Uzo-Okoro. I knew nothing about space and wanted to become an inventor.

While she didn’t start out as a stargazer, Uzo-Okoro used her curiosity, relationships, insatiable appetite for work and impatience with barriers through a journey that brought her to the center of space exploration and now to one of the nation’s top in science and technology. posts as assistant director of space policy in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. She began her career at NASA in 2004, where she spent the next 17 years building her expertise in space engineering systems and management. Along the way, she earned three master’s degrees: one in systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University, one in space robotics from the MIT Media Lab; and in public administration from Harvard University. Then, in 2022, Uzo-Okoro became the first, and to date the only, black woman to earn a doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT.

In 2021, Uzo-Okoro began her current position setting the nations priorities in space, a broad portfolio. On any given day, it might be dealing with the increasing proliferation and threat of space debris, manned and robotic space missions, monitoring Earth’s climate and space weather, or the retirement of the International Space Station in seven years. It’s a kaleidoscopic enterprise driven by innovation that benefits society and the global economy, and one that suits Uzo-Okoro. This is the best job I’ve ever had, she says.

Factory in orbit

In April 2022, after Uzo-Okoro convened experts across federal departments and agencies, the White House released a national space policy that addressed an area of ​​growing interest: the use of technologies, including robots, to make and assemble things in space.

Uzo-Okoro is responding to the growing demand among commercial, scientific and security organizations for satellites that can be customized or manufactured quickly and cost-effectively. It takes months to develop and build space hardware on Earth, and even longer to ensure the technology will survive a rocket trip into space.

Setting up orbital factories could dramatically reduce development time and cost for satellites with the ability to sense and monitor natural or man-made disasters. Orbital facilities will augment an infrastructure for larger-scale space production capability, whether for research posts and habitats on the Moon, asteroid mining ventures or missions to Mars. For all these reasons, we must master service, assembly and manufacturing in the space, says Uzo-Okoro.

Uzo-Okoro first began thinking about space-based manufacturing after years of developing small and large spacecraft with NASA. She negotiated time away from the agency to work on the problem, a move inspired by Kerry Cahoy, associate professor in the Department of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering (AeroAstro) at MIT, who envisioned manufacturing spacecraft as if they were commodities such as cars. When Uzo-Okoro landed at MIT and began pursuing this idea, Cahoy advised her master’s and Ph.D.

Ezinne had this vision of creating a kind of automated factory in orbit, much like the ones on Earth that use robots to put things together, Cahoy says. Her approach was Let’s imagine the future in the space where we build important technologies and find the best way to do it.

For her master’s and doctoral studies, Uzo-Okoro says she was essentially trying to invent the equivalent of an Amazon closet in space, essentially an orbiting spacecraft that resembles a small refrigerator full of parts, with robotic arms. to join the pieces. Inside the closet, you have components for a small satellite like cameras and spectrometers, and the robot grabs and collects what you need, rather than creating and assembling on Earth and then dropping it.

Uzo-Okoro mocked up several versions of this robotic space closet, starting with a lab workbench and moving on to microgravity tests on zero-G flights. Ezinne came up with the concept, put a team together to test it on a relatively limited budget, and overcame numerous challenges to make it happen, something she became very good at in her life, Cahoy says.

Today, a new generation of student researchers plan to take the idea to the next level, with an improved and larger cabinet design. My work proved that we could assemble a robot autonomously, rather than through human assembly, says Uzo-Okoro. The next step is actually putting one of these systems into space.

A sequence of missions

Through her academic and aerospace career, Uzo-Okoro has become the inventor of her childhood ambitions. When she left Nigeria to study computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), she sought the future of technology, where you can create literally anything by learning how to program. She made her first contact with NASA at an RPI job fair. They told me they were just making contacts and not accepting resumes, and I told them that didn’t make any sense when there was a 30-minute line of talented engineers waiting to be hired, she laughs.

That moment served as a lift for Uzo-Okoro. After graduation, she was hired by the Goddard Space Flight Center, and on her first day, July 12, 2004, the Cassini spacecraft entered Saturn’s orbit. In her first assignment, Uzo-Okoro wrote algorithms to help mission physicists identify signals of methane, hydrogen and nitrogen in the data coming home. At NASA, she worked on a variety of missions (Earth observation, astrophysics, exoplanet detection, and the interior composition of neutron stars), where she was forced to create innovative solutions at every step.

I felt like a kid in a candy store because no matter what I did at NASA, there was always someone who knew more who could teach me, she says. When I realized I wanted to be the engineer in charge of a mission, I began educating myself on all parts of spacecraft design and mission execution. She studied mechanical and electrical engineering and began developing and managing entire missions. At NASA, Uzo-Okoro directed a small spacecraft mission design center and was program executive of the heliophysics division.

Uzo-Okoro has not made her remarkable career without obstacles. Being the first and the only one has left its mark. You don’t do anything hard by working 40 hours a week, do you? she notes. She was in the throes of starting a family, which she eventually did, while doing her doctoral studies at MIT.

But how did she, as a black woman, not only survive but thrive in the predominantly white, predominantly male world of aerospace? I decided that if you are full of ideas, get help, especially if others put up obstacles. Uzo-Okoro does not trumpet the fact that she is the first woman to lead civilian space policy for the White House. It’s not important to be the first or the only one to say it. The value that each of us will bring is the result.

Uzo-Okoro is aware of the responsibility of being a role model, and is good at leading by example. If people try something because I did it, that’s great, she says. I just keep putting one foot in front of the other and encourage everyone else to do the same.