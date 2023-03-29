Western News – Lily Cho Appointed Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President (International)





Lily Cho will join Western as its new vice president and vice president (international) from July 1. She is also appointed as a professor in the department of English and writing studies in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities. Cho is currently associate dean for global engagement and community in the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies at York University, where she has led the faculty’s international recruitment strategy, global mobility programs and international partnership agreements since 2019. Westerners’ commitment to internationalization offers so many opportunities for students and faculty for global engagement. I am excited to work with the incredible team here to bring more Westerns to the world and more of the world to Westerns, said Cho. A scholar of cultural studies, literature, and postcolonial theory who focuses on Asian, North American, and Canadian literature, Cho’s research has led to books on chinese restaurants and relationships between human rights and creative expression. Her latest book, Mass Capture: The Chinese Head Tax and the Creation of Noncitizenswon the 2023 Asian American Studies Association Book Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Multidisciplinary Category. In the West, Cho will lead strategic initiatives designed to meet West’s international goals, including deepening research partnerships, expanding research mobility, providing domestic students with more global learning and research experiences, and increasing the international student population. graduate of Western. Lily has an impressive track record of supporting international students to succeed. She has shown exceptional leadership and a commitment to think and act globally, said Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic). I look forward to welcoming Lily to Western this summer and working with her to implement our new internationalization strategy that will allow Western to make its mark on the world stage. Cho received her PhD in English from the University of Alberta. After completing postdoctoral studies in University of California, Riverside, it joined Western in 2004 as a faculty member in what was then the English department. In 2010, she joined the English department at Yorks and went on to serve other administrative roles there, including university program director and department head. In her current role at York, Cho led the development of international conversion strategies, an international emergency scholarship program for students, a project fund for global and community engagement and various global mobility programs. In 2020, she also took on the role heInterim Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies at Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies, providing leadership, outreach and support to graduate students and faculty researchers. Cho also helped launch several new campus-wide initiatives at York focused on supporting international students, including The Get Ready program, International network of student peer mentors AND First Fellow of York program. I am extremely grateful to Lise Laporte (Senior Principal) and the entire Western International team for their commitment to our students and the many programs that support internationalization at Western. I have no doubt that under Lily’s leadership, Western International will lead our universities’ commitment to increasing our global reach and impact over the coming years, Strzelczyk said.

