Purdue’s College of Agriculture rises in national and international rankings





PUrdu University’s College of Agriculture has been recognized as the #3 college of agriculture in North America and #5 in the world in QS World University Rankings 2023. Inaugurated in 2004, the QS World Ranking is one of the world’s most frequented and respected sources of comparative data on universities. In 2022, Purdue Agriculture was ranked #4 in North America and #8 in the world. The QS 2023 ranking is based on the analysis of over 15,700 individual academic programs at 1,594 universities in 93 countries and territories using five criteria: academic reputation; the employer’s reputation; research citations for academic papers; the H index that measures the cumulative productivity and impact of the authors’ scientific work; and international research network of sustainable partnerships with other higher education institutions. Karen Plaut, former dean of the College of Agriculture and current Purdue executive vice president for research, paid tribute to the college’s achievements. “This year’s rise in rankings is a reflection of the continued excellence of the College of Agriculture’s faculty, students and staff,” said Plaut. “Our research community stretches the boundaries of science to address complex challenges in food, life and natural resources, positively impacting our students, communities and the world.” Purdue Agriculture’s recent research success includes bringing in over $85 million in extramural funding during the last fiscal year. Earlier in 2023, the college received two of seven available USDA Sustainable Farming Systems grants, totaling $20 million, to conduct research in the areas of digital forestry and aquaponics. “The College continues to set the right example for Purdue as it attracts top-level scholars here from around the world and works to maximize their scholarly successes.” said Patrick Wolfe, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity. Senior Associate Dean of Agricultural Research and Graduate Education Bernie Engel spoke

direct impact of rankings like QS. “Our reputation is not only a point of pride for stakeholders, but is often critical to their decision to attend our college, hire our graduates, engage with county Extension educators, and partner with with researchers.” Interim Dean and Professor of Agricultural Economics Ken Foster expressed gratitude for what this achievement represents. Purdue’s College of Agriculture received this recognition because of the hard work and intellectual prowess of our faculty, staff and students, as well as the leadership of our former Dean Karen Plaut and her leadership team.”

