Six killed in a suicide attack near the Afghan Foreign Ministry tidings





At least six people were killed and several others wounded in the second attack near the foreign ministry since January.

At least six people have been killed after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry in Kabul, the second attack near the ministry this year, officials said. The gunman was targeting Afghan forces, but the explosive he was carrying detonated, killing six civilians and wounding a number of others, ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said on Monday. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the suicide bomber was identified at a security checkpoint near the ministry. In Malik Asghar Square, a suicide bomber before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated, he said. He did not name the target, but the explosion occurred in a busy area of ​​the city center near a checkpoint guarding a heavily fortified road housing several government buildings, including the foreign ministry. Zadran said at least three members of the Taliban security forces were among the wounded. A hospital run by an Italian NGO said it received several patients at its surgical center in the capital Kabul that specializes in treating victims of Afghanistan’s long war. No group claimed responsibility A tweet by the NGO said at least one child was among the injured. No group has claimed responsibility so far. Two witnesses told the Reuters news agency that they heard the sound of a large explosion near the fortified area that is home to several government buildings and foreign embassies. Kabul and other urban areas have been hit by attacks in recent months, some of which have been claimed by ISIL (ISIS). The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province was killed inside his office in a suicide attack claimed by the ISIL militant group earlier this month. An explosion in January killed at least five people and injured dozens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as employees exited the building at the end of their workday. The ISIL group has also claimed responsibility for other recent attacks in Kabul, including a bomb near a checkpoint at the city’s military airport that killed and wounded several people and also an attack on a hotel in Kabul in mid-December. The Taliban administration has said it is focused on securing the country and has carried out several raids against suspected ISIL members in recent weeks. Monday’s incident happened around lunchtime when the city is particularly crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. Local media reported that all roads leading to the blast scene were cordoned off by police.

