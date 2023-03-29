Toast International Whiskey Day with five quirky tidbits





Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter March 27 (UPI) — Monday marks International Whiskey Day, giving connoisseurs a perfect opportunity to reflect on the times when the spirit graced the headlines. International Whiskey Day was inaugurated on March 27, 2009, during the North Holland Whiskey Day Festival. The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of British writer Michael Jackson, who wrote many influential writings about whiskey and beer. Here are five times potable breath made weird news headlines. The New Tennessee Distillery boasts the longest bar in the world The Humble Baron Whiskey Distillery, which opened its doors for the first time this month in Shelbyville, Tenn., was built to house the world’s longest continuous standing still. A Guinness World Records judge visited the facility and verified the 518-foot-long bar, breaking the previous record of 405 feet, 10 inches set by the Beer Barrel Saloon on Ohio’s South Bass Island. Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank in Lake Ontario in 1964 Dieter Mueller of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, said he had long been fascinated by the story of several whiskey bottles that sank to the bottom of Otter Lake in a boating accident in 1964, so he brought in friend Adam Blokzyl and expert diving Dave Davison to help. he wants. Davison was able to bring three bottles to the surface during one day of diving, and the men were delighted to discover that one of the bottles was still sealed and intact. The men said they hope to return to ask for more bottles. New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey Whiskey maker Tamworth Distilling teamed up with the University of New Hampshire’s NH Green Crab Project to develop House of Tamworth Crab Trapper, which the distillery said is “made with a bourbon base infused with a blend of crab, corn and spices personalized”. The crabs used in the distillation process are green crabs, a species native to Europe and considered invasive in New England. The distillery said it wanted to use invasive species by raising awareness of the threat they pose to the ecosystem. The world’s largest bottle of whiskey goes up for auction in Scotland An 82.16-gallon bottle of 30-year-old single malt Scotch whiskey from The Macallan Distillery was officially named the world’s largest by Guinness World Records when sold by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whiskey in 2021. The 5ft, 11in bottle, known as The Intrepid, was auctioned the following year by Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull. for 1.375 million dollars. The world’s largest whiskey bottle, which stands 5ft 11in tall and holds 82.16 liters of single malt Scotch, was auctioned on 25 May 2022 by Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull. Photo courtesy of Lyon & Turnbull Contractors find message, whiskey bottle under Scottish kitchen floor Contractor Craig Harrigan said he and a colleague were working in the kitchen of the Edinburgh, Scotland, home when they lifted the floor and discovered a note written by the home’s previous owners in 2001 and a bottle of Glenkinchie whiskey. The message read: “Jack and May lived here — three kids and a dog. Kitchen completed during April and May 2001. All the best, have us a drink!”

