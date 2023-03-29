International
Divers Knstler | News | Deutsche Grammophon’s Fourth International Virtual Piano Festival celebrates World Piano Day
A multi-artist compilation on DGs YouTube channel will be followed by a 30-day celebration of full programs on STAGE+, all available as a free trial with promo code WORLDPIANODAY
The festival includes solo recitals, chamber music and concert performances by Seong-Jin Cho, Hlne Grimaud, Evgeny Kissin, Lang Lang, Bruce Liu, Vkingur lafsson, Grigory Sokolov, Daniil Trifonov and more
Exclusive premiere of Jan Lisieckis recital of Chopin songs and Nocturnes
It also features contemporary music written and performed by Joep Beving, Brian Eno & Roger Eno, and Max Richter
To accompany the festival, DG is releasing e-singles from Joep Beving, Roger Eno and Lang Lang.
German gramophone is set to score World Piano Day IN March 29, 2023 with him The fourth international piano festival. Available to enjoy for free DGs broadcast service STAGE+ and labels to YouTube channel, the festival will bring artists back into the limelight including Joe Beving, Seong-Jin Cho, Brian Eno and Roger Eno, Jan Lisiecki, Lord Grimaud, Lucas & Arthur Jussen, Evgeny Kissin, Long long, Bruce Liu, Fabian Müller, Vkingur Lafsson, Max Richter, Grigory Sokolov AND Daniil Trifonov. Together they will offer a musical feast ranging from keyboard works by JSBach and Handel to contemporary compositions.
By means of a prelude, no March 25 STAGE+ presents Jan LisieckiThe last recital at the Teatro Sannazaro in Naples, in which he combines the music of Chopin and Nocturnes. The festival itself opens with a specially curated compilation which will premiere on the DG YouTube channel at 18:00 CET on March 27. Accessible up to 08:00 on March 30a delight for pianophiles and an ideal entry point for new fans, this program will feature excerpts from all the World Piano Day recitals, concerts and documentaries organized by STAGE+ over the coming weeks.
Thanks to our amazing family of artists, this year’s International Virtual Piano Festival is bigger and more exciting than ever, says Dr Clemens Trautmann, President Deutsche Grammophon. We were delighted to strengthen our partnership with World Piano Day with such diverse artists and repertoire, especially by combining the immersive experience of full high-resolution concerts on STAGE+ with the joyous discovery through short-form contributions to our channel YouTube. We were proud to offer access to concerts by some of today’s finest pianists, while celebrating the versatility of the piano and affirming its power to move and inspire.
Highlights of the festival include Lord GrimaudGreat recital of miniatures from her album Memory, with music by Satie, Debussy, Chopin and Silvestrov performed with characteristic elegance in the library of Polling Abbey in Bavaria; the legendary Russian pianist Grigory Sokolovunique interpretations of solo works by Mozart and Beethoven, not to mention a rich selection of encores; and an all-Chopin recital by Bruce Liuwinner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, given at the Fredric Chopin Salon in Paris.
There are two contrasting but equally impressive programs to enjoy Seong-Jin Cho: as well as performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1 with the Rotterdam Philharmonic and Lahav Shani, he also presents repertoire from his latest DG album, The Handel Projectshedding light on works rarely heard on a modern piano and, in the process, revealing the great breadth of his pianism.
Where do other concert performances come from? Daniil Trifonovwho is joined by Hannu Lintu and the Gulbenkian Orchestra in the Schumann Piano Concerto; Jan Lisiecki, who conducts Chopin’s two keyboard concertos with the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; AND Lucas and Arthur Jussen who, together with the Munich Philharmonic and John Storgrds, can be heard giving the premiere performance of Fazil Says Anka Kuu Piano Concerto for Four Hands.
Meanwhile, four other recitals reveal the work of well-known artists and one of their future colleagues. Evgeny Kissin performs works by Berg, Chopin, Gershwin and Khrennikov in a concert filmed live at the 2021 Salzburg Festival; there is a special live session filmed in cologne by Long longincluding extracts from Bachs Goldberg Variations; Vkingur Lafsson presents the repertoire from his latest album, From far, and shares his thoughts on music as part of Erlendur Sveinssons cinematic music documentary; and German pianist Fabian Müller is the focus of a portrait in DGs new Rising Stars series.
Also, treats are available for fans of contemporary piano music. Deutsche Grammophons’ WPD celebration includes the latest documentary about Max Richters SLEEPincluding live performance footage; Brian Eno and Roger Eno2021 concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, the brothers’ first live performance together; and an intimate program from Joe Beving featuring a selection of his much-loved contemplative compositions. Filmed for World Piano Day 2022, these performances appear here in their entirety for the first time.
Finally, to complement her virtual piano festival, DG is also releasing one set with e-single on March 29. Roger Eno has recorded an intimate piano version Through the blue from his 1985 album ITEMS. Joep Beving’s reflective solo piece Passing represents the path we take between darkness and light, and the two-track Lang Langs Singles Spotifyrecorded in New York City in February, presents the solo version of From Oruguitasby superstar pianists The Disney Book album, and Joe Hisaishis A summer dayfrom beloved Studio Ghibli animation Spirit away. Both songs will be available exclusively for 90 days on Spotify from the date March 29 AND March 31 respectively.
World Piano Day was founded by German composer, performer and producer Nils Frahm in 2015. Reflecting the number of keys on a full-size piano, it takes place every year on the 88th day of the year.
