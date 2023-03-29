



As changes to the Safeguard Mechanism enter the first steps in Parliament, farmers are warning that the impacts of a turbocharged compensation market must be considered. National Farmers Federation (NFF) chief executive Tony Mahar said that while agriculture was exempt from the safeguard mechanism’s requirements, the 215 emitters it captures will be hungry for compensation from farmland. The safeguard mechanism will turbo-charge demand for offsets and with few other options on the table, issuers will look at farmland, Mr Mahar said. Compensation from agricultural land is net in the government’s net zero plan. This will potentially escalate land-use conflict, with pressure to turn food and fiber-producing land into carbon sinks to offset emissions from other industries. Farmers are serious about responding to climate change, but we must ensure that progress on climate does not come at the cost of food security. It is critical that the government avoids mass acquisition of productive farmland, including using the ministerial veto for projects that exceed 30% of a farm if necessary, Mahar warned. The NFF is concerned that some provisions in the agreement between the government and the Greens could lead to perverse results. We do not support any freeze on the use of human-induced reforestation methodology. We do not want a scenario where senators and not scientists are setting the rules of the carbon market. Instead, the Government should continue to implement the Chubb Review. However, we support the review of methane measurement. In the face of a growing global population and rising food prices, Mr Mahar said we must be very careful not to compromise our ability to sustainably grow food and fibre. We need to find the balance between providing carbon offsets and meeting our global food and fiber requirements. Crucially, this also means supporting farmers to make informed business decisions about their participation in carbon markets. That is why they were calling for greater investment in field extension services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nff.org.au/media-release/safeguard-mechanism-needs-to-be-safe-for-agriculture/

