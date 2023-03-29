Connecting shifters to improve navigation health





Navigating health and related systems such as disability and aged care can be difficult, experts say less complex and person-centred pathways are needed at the national level. Federal politicians, patients, health professionals and academics from across Australia are working together to improve ways of navigating the Australian health system at an event at Parliament House in Canberra today. Navigating health and related systems, such as disability and aged care, can be difficult, and experts agree that less complex and person-centred pathways are needed at the national level. Experts say most Australians are unaware of these complexities until they experience a health challenge and find themselves most vulnerable within a system they neither understand nor feel empowered by. To focus on these issues, the Parliamentary Friends of Women’s Health group is hosting the #NavigatingHealth session in Canberra today. The University of Melbourne’s Dean of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, Professor Jane Gunn, will address the session to discuss how research can and should be translated into health system reforms for the benefit of society. “As patients, parents and carers, we all know that it can seem overwhelming at times to navigate the health system,” Professor Gunn said. “Universities play an important role by providing the evidence base and translational capacity to ensure that the best science impacts and transforms health systems. “But currently the pace at which evidence is translated into practice and policy is too slow, and we need to change that.” said Professor Gunn. The head of the Navigating Health Project of the Nossal Institute of Global Health, Mrs. Sin Slade said the opportunity to discuss patient-centered systems is critical. “Access can be difficult for patients and pathways for managing healthcare needs are often fragmented,” Ms Slade said. “We need to effectively build capacity and capabilities to operationalize a culture change in health. Using the skills, knowledge and experience of patients, carers and health professionals enables a joint approach to treating complex problems. We all have a role to play.” The Australian Women’s Health Parliamentary Group of Friends is co-chaired by Peta Murphy MP and Bridget Archer MP. #NavigatingHealth began as a national project in 2021 to connect changemakers, break down silos, and facilitate collaboration on critical issues within the health system. This national collaboration has now extended internationally, involving organizations including the American Cancer Society in the US and the NHS in the UK. Parliamentary Friends of Women’s Health walk into Parliament, Wednesday 29 March from 11am – 12pm can also join via Zoom in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unimelb.edu.au/newsroom/news/2023/march/connecting-changemakers-to-improve-navigating-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related