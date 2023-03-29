Oil spill in Poole Harbor washes up in wildlife haven on Brownsea Island | Oil spills





Oil from the Perenco pipeline leak in Poole Harbor has spilled onto the shores of Brownsea Island, an internationally important wetland and marine area. Nearly 200 barrels of reservoir fluid, a brine mixture consisting of about 15% oil, spilled into the waters of Ower Bay on Sunday from the pipeline causing a major incident and an emergency clean-up operation. On Tuesday, Poole Harbor Commissioners (PHC), the independent regulator for the body of water, said the cleanup and assessment had covered 36 miles (58 km) of coastline with helicopters, drones, ships and shore patrols. As the oil continues to spill, the PSC said some had washed ashore and was in the process of being cleaned up as and when it was recorded. The National Trust said on Tuesday it remained seriously concerned after oil was discovered on the west and north coasts of Brownsea Island, the largest island in Poole Harbor and a rich mix of ecosystems including a brackish lagoon, forest, salt marsh, reeds and two fresh waters. lakes. ‘Environmental disaster’: sailor shows oily sludge polluting water in Poole harbor video The island, known as the birthplace of scouting, is one of the few places in southern England where indigenous red squirrels survive, mainly because non-native gray squirrels have never been introduced to the island. The entire island has been designated a Protected Site of Special Scientific Interest. The National Trust said: A thin film of oil settled on parts of the west and north coasts of Brownsea Island earlier today. This was dealt with immediately by the authorities, and we continue to support him as much as we can. Brownsea Island is part of an internationally important wetland and marine conservation area, and is a haven for wildlife, including oysters and sandwich terns. We remain seriously concerned about the impacts of the spill on wildlife populations and the diverse habitats on which they depend. They were carefully observing the situation. The RSPB, which holds more than 250 hectares (600 acres) of the Arne peninsula on the west coast of the harbour, said 30 birds had already been identified as contaminated. UK conservation organisation, the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) also raised serious concerns over the spill’s impact on protected migratory fish. skip past newsletter promotion The most important stories of the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essential Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you down to Earth every week.”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter The spill coincides with the start of the seaward migration of young Atlantic salmon and sea trout from the rivers Frome and Piddle, which flow directly through Poole Harbour, the GWCT said. Dylan Roberts, head of fisheries at GWCT, said: During their migration through estuaries, they are at a crucial and very sensitive stage of their life cycle as their bodies adapt to the transition from living in rivers to seawater. We are extremely concerned that these increasingly rare young fish may become extinct in polluted waters.

