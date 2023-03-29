Readers get: How well are overseas social workers supported to work in the UK?





Photo by Community Care The number of overseas social workers applying to work in England has almost tripled in the last three years, but are they getting the support they need to settle? The latest figures from Social Work England showed that the number of international social workers applying to work in England had risen from 611 in the 2019-20 census year to 1,684 in 2021-22, an increase of 175.3%. This was mainly driven by applications from Zimbabwe, India and South Africa, with Zimbabweans being the second most common nationality in the registered population as of 2019-20, behind the British. However, organizations that support practitioners during relocation have raised concerns about the lack of support expatriate social workers receive as they settle into their new lives and roles. One such concern was that some councils gave social workers a full caseload upon arrival, leaving them no time to get used to their new professional, cultural and geographical terrain. A Community Care survey, which collected 565 responses, found that social workers were also concerned about support in place. Almost half (47.8%) of respondents felt that international social workers were poorly supported, while over a third (39.8%) said there was room for improvement in the existing level of support. The rest (12.4%) were of the opinion that they were very well supported. Poor support compromises outcomes for children and families For Dr Muzvare Hazviperi Betty Makoni, who supports international social workers through her organization, Training and Consulting for Strengthening Social Careoverseas practitioners not only start at a financial disadvantage compared to their peers, but some are immediately assigned complex cases and a growing caseload. She praised those councils that provided practitioners with temporary accommodation to allow for a smoother transition and proper training to understand social work practice in the UK before giving them a caseload. Petros Careswell, who is responsible for South Gloucestershire Council’s overseas recruitment and training programme, has also warned against placing social workers directly into a team. Not only does this put them under considerable pressure, but we were also concerned about the outcomes for children, young people and families when social workers are not fully familiar with social work in our context, he said. We felt it was important to take the time not only to train them, but to build them in a measured way across a full case load. That way, they can learn and then carry that knowledge forward into their permanent roles. What are your thoughts on the recruitment process for overseas social workers? Tell us in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.communitycare.co.uk/2023/03/29/readers-take-overseas-social-workers-support/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related