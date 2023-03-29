UK woefully unprepared for climate crisis impacts | Climate crisis

The UK is woefully unprepared for the impacts of the climate crisis, according to Climate Change Committee (CCC), which said there was a decade lost in efforts to adapt to the impacts of global warming.

The CCC, the government’s official climate adviser, said climate damage will inevitably intensify for decades to come. He has repeatedly warned of poor preparation in the past and said government action was now urgently needed to protect people and their homes and livelihoods.

The extreme heat wave in 2022, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time, was an example and a warning, the CCC said. More than 3,000 people died early and 20% of hospital operations were canceled at the height of the heatwave, while railway lines were clamped, fires raged and farmers struggled with drought. It won’t be long before those kinds of very hot summers are a normal summer, said Chris Stark, CCC’s chief executive officer.

Areas where action is lacking include heat-insulating houses, leaking water pipes and preparing for flash floods, and shortages of food and other imports from countries hit by climate impacts.

The government is not putting together a plan that reflects the scale and nature of the risks facing the entire country, Stark said. This is absolutely critical. There is no choice but to adapt to climate change. The only question is whether we do it well by doing it early or wait until later.

Acting early would be cheaper and better, he said, than acting in a panicked way later.

Julia King, Chair of the CCC Adaptation Committee, said: The last decade has been a lost decade in terms of preparing for the risks we already have and those we know are coming.

A recent IPCC report showed that climate damage is hitting harder and faster than expected, she said, and that global temperatures will not stop rising until carbon emissions reach net zero, a target set for 2050. from many countries.

That means we have at least another 30 years of increasing risks, she said. Each month that passes blocks more harmful influences. Action is needed and we need it now.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday: Climate chaos is wreaking havoc on economies, businesses, supply chains and public finances, and we are on a trajectory for much worse.

The JCC report said that fully credible UK government climate change planning, where almost all the necessary policy points were set out, was found for only five of the 45 adaptation requirements examined. Plans to cope with river and coastal flooding were a positive example. However, the report found that there was insufficient implementation of adaptation plans in any of the 45 areas.

A UK Government spokesperson said: We welcome the JCC’s recognition of our progress so far and will incorporate its recommendations into our updated National Adaptation Program, which will be published later this year and ensure that we forcefully address the full range of climate risks for the UK.

The last National Adaptation Program was published in 2018 and the CCC said: It lacks a clear vision. It is not supported by tangible results or objectives. It has not guided policy and implementation across government.

The CCC assessment highlighted the lack of reporting by major food companies on the climate risks to their supply chains. The UK imports around half of its food and recent shortages of imported vegetables have shown its vulnerability to weather-related impacts, the CCC said. Among his recommendations were for farmers to consider new crops, such as peaches and apricots in Kent.

The committee said houses are still being built in areas at future risk of flooding, while on the coast plans are inadequate to deal with people losing their homes to rising seas. The CCC also said that, while standards for new homes included protection from heat waves, there was a lack of policy to tackle overheating in existing homes.

The new National Adaptation Program will be a breakthrough, the committee said, and will need to increase public funding for adaptation as well as remove barriers to private investment.

The National Adaptation Program we have right now is nowhere near the kind of intergovernmental, robust framework that would be commensurate with the climate risks we face, Stark said. In fact, it’s a document that sits in a relatively dusty closet somewhere inside [Whitehall].