Reactions: Canada’s 2023/24 budget deficit to rise, Ottawa to increase spending

TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) – Canada on Tuesday sought to close competitive gaps with the United States with a budget aimed at attracting investment in the low-carbon economy, including tax incentives for electric vehicle (EV) makers and expanding electricity network.

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2023/home-accueil-en.html

TED MALLETT, DIRECTOR OF ECONOMIC FORECASTING AT THE CONFERENCE BOARD OF CANADA

“The general view is that they are conservative in terms of the outlook. They are obviously concerned about the recessionary conditions that are in store for the rest of the year. So the earnings forecast is quite modest and they have increased their energy green transition costs”.

“So the deficit plans have been pushed higher and the backlog will be pushed later beyond the forecast horizon. That’s not what we’re hoping for, but it all depends on how the economy reacts to world conditions, or how the conditions of the green and they are still great unknowns”.

“I think there is a risk of not doing it (energy transition costs). If other countries are able to green their infrastructure much faster, maybe they will attract more investment in terms of production and so on in these new technologies which means that Canada may not have economic benefits from that aspect of the economy”.

JULES BOUDREAU, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MACKENZIE INVESTMENTS

“The surprise was more on the income side than the spending side. I think this time, maybe it gives the Bank of Canada a little bit of an incentive to think about not cutting rates if they were thinking about cutting rates until the end of the year .2023. The new C$400 check due to the GST deduction will probably push growth a bit higher in 2023. So this could be the difference between a stable Bank of Canada desk or a rate cut. “

“The government seems to be tilting the issuance of new bonds a little bit towards the end. So that could put a little less pressure on long-term rates, although we’re not seeing that at the moment.”

“I would expect it to be pro-Canadian over the medium term because of the net stimulus which is more than we expected from the budget.”

SARAH PETREVAN, SUSTAINABILITY DIRECTOR, CEMENT ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

“From our industry’s perspective, we’re very pleased. Before this budget, we didn’t qualify for the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) investment tax credit, but they’ve now expanded the eligibility parameters.”

“Carbon contracts for difference help mitigate some of the risk as the market for purchasing net zero products matures. This really puts Canada over the hump and enables us to build net zero technology today or in the very near future, which we need to do if we want to be competitive with the US and the IRA.

“This budget far exceeded my expectations of how targeted the government would be.”

FRANCIS FONG, SENIOR ECONOMIST LEADER OF ESG RESEARCH AT TD ECONOMICS

“The government has shied away from fiscal restraint and just keeps bringing a huge amount of spending to the top.”

“The big open question heading into this budget was how Canada would respond to the Inflation Reduction Act… It’s clear they’re seeing it as a competitive threat, but equally Canada will benefit as much from the IRA. as possible for a major trading partner, given the concessions on domestic content requirements to include Canada and Mexico as North American content as opposed to Made in America.”

“So in this complicated way, the IRA represents both an opportunity and a challenge. And I think if you look at the 2023 budget, the maturity of climate policy in this country is clearly responding to where the government sees those opportunities. That should to be supported, and also where these challenges exist where more help may be needed.”

MARK ZACHARIAS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CLEAN ENERGY CANADA

“We thought today’s budget was excellent overall and puts Canada on a path to prosperity. We really like the focus on electrification, the investment is needed and at the right time and scale.”

“Investment tax credits for clean technology manufacturing position Canada as a leader, particularly in zero-emission vehicles.”

“Our suggestion for future budgets is that we would like to see production tax credits for electricity, batteries and clean hydrogen. This would help Canada comply with the Inflation Reduction Act.”

ROBERT ASSELIN, BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA

“For the IRA responses, I thought some of the responses (were) good. The tax credits are focused on things we need to do right, including electricity, using and storing carbon capture (CCUS ), clean technologies. But execution and implementation are super important.”

“One budget doesn’t solve everything. There was so much they could do, they chose to focus primarily on tax credits for their response to IRAs. I think they are, for the most part, well-intended.”

“There are no big surprises other than a much riskier fiscal framework going forward than many had hoped.”

JAGMEET SINGH, LEADER OF THE NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY

“It’s a tough time for Canadians. The cost of everything has gone up. That’s why we fought for a budget that saves you money and creates good, better-paying jobs. Justin Trudeau voted against dental care twice and he didn’t want to double the GST rebate, but we didn’t take no for an answer. We fought and got those things for working people.”

PIERRE GRATTON, CEO MINING ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

“We have said for years that Canada’s relative tax provision for mining within the OECD is high and with the IRA we were seeing more investment going to the US for critical minerals. We needed to level the playing field, now these measures from The 30% investment tax credit on any mining extraction or equipment purchase levels the playing field in favor of critical mineral mining in Canada.”

RANDALL BARTLETT, SENIOR DIRECTOR OF CANADIAN ECONOMY AT DESJARDINS GROUP

“It would be a challenge to characterize this budget as prudent. There is significant new spending, with larger deficits and a rising debt-to-GDP ratio for next year.”

KEITH CURRIE, FARMER AND CANADIAN FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURE PRESIDENT

“There are not many new initiatives (on the farm). It’s more about starting implementation. We were hoping for some kind of announcement about the fertilizer tariff (absorbed by eastern farmers for imported Russian fertilizers). It won’t really help farmers in Eastern Canada who paid the fee directly. We would like to see some kind of incentive to get a fertilizer production here in Eastern Canada because we don’t have any.”

