Cooperative Nature Surveillance Initiative led by PRI | PRI website

get involved We are planning to recruit a Signatory Advisory Committee and a Technical Advisory Group from April 2023. These two groups will provide strategic input to PRI decision-making. Recruitment for the Investor Working Group (responsible for carrying out day-to-day engagement with focus companies and stakeholders) will begin later in the year. More information will be made available soon through the PRI newsletter and Cooperation Platform.

Where will the initiative focus?

The objective of the initiative is for the collective impact of investors to contribute to the goal of halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030. This is in line with the goals and objectives of Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The initiative is part of the PRI’s wider support to signatories for managing nature-related risks and seizing opportunities for value creation around nature and biodiversity. Our initial focus will be on forest loss and land degradation as a key driver of biodiversity loss, and will likely expand to other drivers of biodiversity loss as the initiative develops further.

Why is this initiative needed?

Biodiversity loss is a systemic issue, with direct and indirect effects on all economic and financial systems. At least 44 trillion USD of economic value generation (ie half of the world’s total GDP) is depending moderately or heavily on its nature and services and is therefore at risk of biodiversity loss.

Investors are highly exposed to systemic risks such as biodiversity loss. Universal owners and long-term investors, in particular, have a limited ability to diversify their portfolios away from the impacts of such issues. Stewardship activities, especially when performed in collaboration with other investors, are an essential tool for risk management as well as for the formation of more sustainable results in the real world.

What is the approach of initiatives to address biodiversity loss?

The initiative will focus on enabling policy change and implementation across geographies to help generate positive outcomes for nature. Focusing investor efforts on influencing policy change will make it more likely that change will not occur on an individual or voluntary basis, but instead across all economic sectors and at an appropriate pace.

Investors can influence policy change and implementation through two broad approaches:

Directly through their engagement with policy makers, and Indirectly through their engagement with investors, in relation to their responsible corporate political engagement.

The initiative will have an initial focus on the latter, including lobbying companies and other political influence practices. Given the importance of using all available avenues to ensure that investor influence contributes to robust public policy design and implementation, PRI also continues to support existing, successful investor initiatives focusing on direct engagement of investors with policy makers, such as Investor Policy Dialogue on Deforestation (IPDD).

Please contact isabella.coin@unpri.org if you have further questions at this stage.

Frequently asked questions

Will the initiative focus only on companies’ political engagement practices?

No, the initiative will seek to influence positive outcomes for nature using all the levers available to participating investors. When engaging with companies, a particular focus will be on their responsible political engagement practices, given the importance of strong public policy design and implementation. However, operations and supply chains owned by companies can also be the subject of engagement activities where such focus is necessary to achieve the initiative’s goal of contributing to halting and reversing biodiversity loss.

Why was forest loss and land degradation prioritized as the initiative’s first thematic focus?

Forest loss and land degradation (FLLD) has been prioritized as the first driver of biodiversity loss to be addressed through the IPR management initiative because of: Its significant contribution to the climate and biodiversity crises; PRI’s existing expertise, developed during past programs on deforestation and durable goods; AND A strong investor demand for PRI to assemble a stewardship initiative on this topic. In 2023, a gradual introduction of further drivers of biodiversity loss will be included, for example to address drivers of biodiversity loss in other areas (eg oceans, freshwater).

What will the governance and structure of the initiatives look like?

IPR staff will be responsible for designing, coordinating and leading the initiative, and they are supported by two advisory bodies: Signatory Advisory Committee: this group will consist of ~15 PRI signatories with strong experience in managing and addressing nature-related issues. This group provides strategic advice on the initiative to the PRI.

Technical Advisory Group: this group will consist of ~10 PRI actors, such as NGOs, with deep expertise on nature. This group will provide nature-related technical and scientific advice to the PRI. The Investor Working Group (IWG) will consist of investors responsible for conducting day-to-day engagement activities with focus companies and other stakeholders.

Who will be able to join the initiative?

PRI signatory asset owners, investment managers, network groups or engagement service providers (with a specific mandate to engage with companies on behalf of an institutional investor(s)) will be able to join the initiative. Signatories applying to be part of the Advisory Committee will be selected based on their stewardship experience, knowledge of biodiversity/forest loss and land degradation, and engagement with the work of IPRs.

How will IPR work with existing collaborative initiatives?

PRI is a supporter of any initiative that increases and improves the effectiveness of the action of investors in nature. Our intention is not to duplicate efforts, but rather to complement existing work with other initiatives through information sharing and cooperative agreements, where they are mutually beneficial to all parties. We are working closely with those coordinating Nature Action 100 to ensure that our programs of work complement and reinforce each other as much as possible.

Which companies will engage?