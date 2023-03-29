How the 2023 federal budget affects you

The federal government unveiled its spring budget on Tuesday, with a clean economy as its centerpiece and detailing measures aimed at helping Canadians deal with still-high inflation.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the 255-page budget on Tuesday, after signaling for weeks an effort to strike a balance between fiscal restraint and targeted spending for vulnerable Canadians.

CTVNews.ca has analyzed the documents to identify which line items that, if passed in Parliament, will have the biggest impact on Canadian small businesses, families, students and seniors.

STRUGGLING WITH THE COST OF LIVING?

While inflation cooled for the second month in a row to 5.2 percent in February from 5.9 percent in January after 40-year highs, food prices last summer remain high, and the latest Nanos Research surveys show that the economy and inflation remain among the top issues of concern for Canadians. The Liberals are proposing several key items to help Canadians with the cost of living.

With the cost of food in stores rising 10.6 per cent year over year, last month according to Statistics Canada, the federal government is proposing a new one-time food rebate. Under the budget, about 11 million low- and moderate-income Canadians would qualify for the rebate, provided through the GST tax credit system. Eligible couples with two children can get up to $467, seniors can get $225 and a single person can qualify for $234.

The excise tax increase for alcoholic products has been limited to 2 percent for one year, since April 1. The increase was expected to be more than 6 percent and was widely criticized by microbrewers, distillers and federal opposition parties. .

The federal government is cracking down on predatory lending, with plans to change the Criminal Code and cap the amount of interest that can legally be charged at 35 percent. This is to prevent predatory lenders from taking advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, according to the budget.

The budget also proposes changes to help Canadians get certain benefits, such as increasing the number of people who qualify to file their income taxes automatically. According to the federal government, this will help many low-income Canadians who currently do not file their tax returns to access the benefits and supports they are entitled to, such as the Canada Child Benefit and Supplement of Guaranteed Income.

ARE YOU A STUDENT?

Budget 2023 proposes increased financial assistance for post-secondary students and measures to help them pay down their debt, in an effort to make the transition from school to work life easier because the federal government knows that higher cost of living still means. students need support to afford an education.

Some of the increased measures the federal government put in place to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire at the end of July, so the new measures in the 2023 budget will take effect in early August.

Budget details plan to increase Canada Student Grants by 40 percent, which could mean up to $4,200 for full-time students.

It is raising Canada’s student loan limit from $210 to $300 a week.

It also waives the requirement that mature students classified as 22 and over undergo credit review to qualify for grants and loans for the first time.

ARE YOU PLANNING TO TRAVEL NEXT YEAR?

Significant travel delays and cancellations during both the summer months and the 2022 winter holiday season led to frustration from many Canadians and a massive backlog of passenger complaints to the Canadian Air Transport Safety Authority (CATSA). Meanwhile, the federal government has largely laid the blame at the feet of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has pledged to strengthen air passenger rights and improve the travel experience in Canada.

The budget proposes $1.8 billion to CATSA over five years to maintain and increase its level of service, improve screening wait times and strengthen security measures at airports.

However, part of the bill will be footed by travelers, who can expect to pay a higher security fee for air travelers. Air passengers on a round-trip domestic flight will pay $19.87, up from the current $14.96, and on international flights the fee will increase from $25.91 to $34.42.

The budget also proposes changes to the Canada Transport Act for data sharing initiatives to reduce delays and improve coordination between industry stakeholders.

TRYING TO FIND EASIER ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE?

One of the biggest spending categories in the spring budget is health care, which includes details of the previously announced funding deal between the federal government and the provinces and territories, along with plans to expand the dental care plan. The latter is a central part of the confidence and supply agreement between the Liberals and the NDP, which sees the PHD support the Liberals in exchange for progress on certain policies.

The budget provides $46.2 billion more than previously allocated to health care as part of an agreement with provinces and territories in exchange for improvements in patient care and access.

The budget also lays out plans to expand the Canada Dental Benefit, which currently helps cover dental care costs for children under 12, and earmarks $13 billion over five years to create a federal dental care plan. The new plan will provide dental care coverage to uninsured Canadians with household incomes of less than $90,000 by the end of this year.

The document also proposes the creation of an Oral Health Access Fund, which would address oral health gaps among vulnerable populations and expand coverage to those living in rural and remote communities.

The federal government is committing $158.4 million over three years to set up a suicide prevention hotline, which will come into effect at the end of November and provide mental health crisis support.

The government is also committing to amend the Canada Labor Code to create paid leave for workers in federally regulated sectors who experience pregnancy loss. The new permit will also apply to parents who plan to adopt to have a child through a surrogate, the budget says.

It is worth noting: the budget does not include costs for the pharmacy, also part of the trust and supply agreement with the PKZ. However, as part of that deal, the Liberals have promised to present the legislative framework for a national pharmaceutical plan before the end of this year.

ARE YOU A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER?

In response to the increase in the number of Canadians using credit cards when shopping, the Liberals are touting plans in the budget to help small business owners, namely by working with some credit card companies to lower transaction fees.