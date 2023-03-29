International
How the 2023 federal budget affects you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget on Tuesday, with a clean economy as its centerpiece and detailing measures aimed at helping Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the 255-page budget on Tuesday, after signaling for weeks an effort to strike a balance between fiscal restraint and targeted spending for vulnerable Canadians.
CTVNews.ca has analyzed the documents to identify which line items that, if passed in Parliament, will have the biggest impact on Canadian small businesses, families, students and seniors.
STRUGGLING WITH THE COST OF LIVING?
While inflation cooled for the second month in a row to 5.2 percent in February from 5.9 percent in January after 40-year highs, food prices last summer remain high, and the latest Nanos Research surveys show that the economy and inflation remain among the top issues of concern for Canadians. The Liberals are proposing several key items to help Canadians with the cost of living.
-
With the cost of food in stores rising 10.6 per cent year over year, last month according to Statistics Canada, the federal government is proposing a new one-time food rebate. Under the budget, about 11 million low- and moderate-income Canadians would qualify for the rebate, provided through the GST tax credit system. Eligible couples with two children can get up to $467, seniors can get $225 and a single person can qualify for $234.
-
The excise tax increase for alcoholic products has been limited to 2 percent for one year, since April 1. The increase was expected to be more than 6 percent and was widely criticized by microbrewers, distillers and federal opposition parties. .
-
The federal government is cracking down on predatory lending, with plans to change the Criminal Code and cap the amount of interest that can legally be charged at 35 percent. This is to prevent predatory lenders from taking advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, according to the budget.
-
The budget also proposes changes to help Canadians get certain benefits, such as increasing the number of people who qualify to file their income taxes automatically. According to the federal government, this will help many low-income Canadians who currently do not file their tax returns to access the benefits and supports they are entitled to, such as the Canada Child Benefit and Supplement of Guaranteed Income.
ARE YOU A STUDENT?
Budget 2023 proposes increased financial assistance for post-secondary students and measures to help them pay down their debt, in an effort to make the transition from school to work life easier because the federal government knows that higher cost of living still means. students need support to afford an education.
Some of the increased measures the federal government put in place to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire at the end of July, so the new measures in the 2023 budget will take effect in early August.
-
Budget details plan to increase Canada Student Grants by 40 percent, which could mean up to $4,200 for full-time students.
-
It is raising Canada’s student loan limit from $210 to $300 a week.
-
It also waives the requirement that mature students classified as 22 and over undergo credit review to qualify for grants and loans for the first time.
ARE YOU PLANNING TO TRAVEL NEXT YEAR?
Significant travel delays and cancellations during both the summer months and the 2022 winter holiday season led to frustration from many Canadians and a massive backlog of passenger complaints to the Canadian Air Transport Safety Authority (CATSA). Meanwhile, the federal government has largely laid the blame at the feet of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has pledged to strengthen air passenger rights and improve the travel experience in Canada.
-
The budget proposes $1.8 billion to CATSA over five years to maintain and increase its level of service, improve screening wait times and strengthen security measures at airports.
-
However, part of the bill will be footed by travelers, who can expect to pay a higher security fee for air travelers. Air passengers on a round-trip domestic flight will pay $19.87, up from the current $14.96, and on international flights the fee will increase from $25.91 to $34.42.
-
The budget also proposes changes to the Canada Transport Act for data sharing initiatives to reduce delays and improve coordination between industry stakeholders.
TRYING TO FIND EASIER ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE?
One of the biggest spending categories in the spring budget is health care, which includes details of the previously announced funding deal between the federal government and the provinces and territories, along with plans to expand the dental care plan. The latter is a central part of the confidence and supply agreement between the Liberals and the NDP, which sees the PHD support the Liberals in exchange for progress on certain policies.
-
The budget provides $46.2 billion more than previously allocated to health care as part of an agreement with provinces and territories in exchange for improvements in patient care and access.
-
The budget also lays out plans to expand the Canada Dental Benefit, which currently helps cover dental care costs for children under 12, and earmarks $13 billion over five years to create a federal dental care plan. The new plan will provide dental care coverage to uninsured Canadians with household incomes of less than $90,000 by the end of this year.
-
The document also proposes the creation of an Oral Health Access Fund, which would address oral health gaps among vulnerable populations and expand coverage to those living in rural and remote communities.
-
The federal government is committing $158.4 million over three years to set up a suicide prevention hotline, which will come into effect at the end of November and provide mental health crisis support.
-
The government is also committing to amend the Canada Labor Code to create paid leave for workers in federally regulated sectors who experience pregnancy loss. The new permit will also apply to parents who plan to adopt to have a child through a surrogate, the budget says.
-
It is worth noting: the budget does not include costs for the pharmacy, also part of the trust and supply agreement with the PKZ. However, as part of that deal, the Liberals have promised to present the legislative framework for a national pharmaceutical plan before the end of this year.
ARE YOU A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER?
In response to the increase in the number of Canadians using credit cards when shopping, the Liberals are touting plans in the budget to help small business owners, namely by working with some credit card companies to lower transaction fees.
-
Visa and MasterCard have pledged lower fees for small businesses, while also protecting rewards points, which the budget says will mean more than 90 percent of businesses that accept credit cards will have their fees reduced up to 27 percent.
-
Agreements with Visa and MasterCard also mean that some small businesses will have free access to online fraud and cyber security resources.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/how-the-2023-federal-budget-impacts-you-1.6333359
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sources: Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump not expected to hear case Wednesday
- Tom Brady goes shirtless to a game of beach soccer with his son Jack and former Patriots teammates
- ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco wore the most revealing backless dress that will amaze fans
- Imran Khan booked in 29 cases in Islamabad: IHC
- Steve Smith returns to IPL, but not as a player | Cricket news
- CR Fashion Book’s Epic Casting, ELLE’s New Issue, Calvin Klein Taps Jung Kook
- Stupid remarks by Michael Cohens hurt case against Trump
- What can you expect from the UK Government’s Green Day this week?
- Men’s golf has two great rounds, finishes third at Aggie Invite
- Men’s tennis hosts Philly Foe Temple for a midweek match on Wednesday
- French pension reform protesters clash with riot police – BBC News
- Pope Francis sends thousands of medicines to Türkiye for earthquake victims