Privy Council Appointments Ceremony: Lord Chancellor’s Speech

It is a great pleasure to welcome you all as you make your statements

And confirm your new status as Kings Counselor and Honorary Kings Counselor.

This is the first time in over 70 years that a Lord Chancellor has presided over the appointment of Kings Counsel, since the death of Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Of course, for all of you, I know this is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

Late nights working on a review,

Weekends lost to preparing a court case,

Countless hours spent representing your clients now,

I hope it’s finally worth it today.

You have reached the pinnacle of your profession,

You will be recognized for this by your peers, by the Crown,

For that it is a great achievement.

You, your families, friends and colleagues should rightly be very proud.

Steeped in tradition since the 16th century, the KC title has long been a hallmark of excellence.

It recognizes your experience, expertise and eminence in your particular areas of law.

And so, today’s ceremony cements your status as ambassadors of a legal system envied around the world.

And, as we celebrate your success in these historic settings

Perhaps the birthplace of British justice and democracy. You are taking your own place in the distinguished legal history of our country.

Of course, the KC brand of quality is recognized not only here in the UK but also abroad.

It keeps our legal professionals the best in a global market.

And it underpins the worldwide appeal of our legal system alongside our common law precedents and world-renowned independent judiciary.

Of course, our profession is also one of the reasons the UK has become the world’s leading center for dispute resolution.

Just to give you a taste, in 2021 over 28,000 civil disputes were resolved through arbitration, mediation and adjudication in the UK, while more than 80 percent of the world’s maritime arbitrations are handled here.

Businesses around the world turn to us time and time again to be their lawyers and courtroom, because they know that a decision from a UK court carries a global mark of impartiality, integrity and enforceability.

It is not fortunate that English and Welsh law is the choice for global business and international trade used in around 40 per cent of all global corporate arbitrations.

Nor is it surprising that more than 200 foreign law firms from over 40 jurisdictions have branches in the UK.

In fact, every one of the top 40 law firms in the world has an office right here in London.

A world-beating legal system goes hand-in-hand with our world-beating legal services

One of this country’s biggest exports and at the heart of our future as a free-trading global Britain.

Our legal services support the growth of global trade and investment across the country, contributing billions of dollars to our economy each year.

And that is why we were working hard to promote legal services abroad

Targeting priority markets, such as the Indo-Pacific and the United States

And opening market access for our legal professionals through free trade agreements, including current negotiations with India, the Gulf states, Canada, Mexico and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

All this serves as a reminder that our CCs do not only serve in English and Welsh courts.

They make a major contribution to the international rule of law. Never has this been truer than today.

All the way back to Nuremberg, our legal professionals have played their part in bringing the worst war criminals to justice.

Take Hartley Shawcross KC a formidable barrister who led the British prosecution at Nuremberg.

His opening and closing speeches were widely regarded as some of the best of those landmark, groundbreaking trials.

He noted that while some felt that the Nazis on trial should have faced justice in oblivion, without detailed and careful investigation into the role they played

The rule of law would not be established and strengthened at the international and municipal level

Not so future generations would understand that the right is not always on the side of the big battalions

Otherwise the world would be made aware that war is not only a dangerous but also a criminal enterprise.

I think Shawcross’s words resonate when we consider the importance of the international rule of law and the detailed and careful investigations currently underway into the atrocities in Ukraine.

Nuremberg paved the way for the prosecution of war crimes and genocide in Rwanda, the former Yugoslavia and other wars and conflicts

And our DCs have been instrumental in the development of international law in the decades since, along with our allies.

We only have to look to The Hague to see the influence of some of the UK’s best legal minds.

Sir Geoffrey Nice, Steven Kay, Andrew Cayley and Jo Korner are just some of the outstanding British lawyers who have made their mark there and beyond.

And another Briton, Karim Khan KC, is currently a prosecutor at the International Criminal Court and responsible for investigating atrocities in Ukraine, among other vital work he does.

All these appointments are a testament to the standard of our professionals and indeed their standing in the world.

I saw it myself twenty years ago as a Foreign Office lawyer, sent to The Hague to help bring war criminals to justice in the courts of Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

So I know firsthand the impact that the ICC and ad-hoc courts can have.

I especially remember Radovan Karad, the so-called Butcher of Bosnia.

In 2004, as a fairly fresh-faced lawyer while serving in The Hague, I negotiated a sentencing agreement between the UK and the UN.

At the time, no one thought we would use it

But 17 years later, Karadi was transferred to a UK prison cell under that deal.

As you can imagine, I was proud to be a small part of that effort, a 30-year quest for justice.

Now as you will know, on March 17, the ICC sued President Putin for forcibly removing children from Ukraine. A terrible crime.

Today again, many doubters wonder if he will face the dock.

We know, these cases are complex and will require patience.

To the doubters and cynics I point to Karadi, Miloevi, Charles Taylor and others.

To know that justice is on our side, and history is on our side.

But justice does not happen by chance.

It requires actions, not just words.

That is why, a week ago today in the UK I hosted a meeting of justice ministers from around the world

Gathering of over 40 nations to agree to support the ICC and its independent investigation into war crimes in Ukraine.

I am pleased that we can agree on a package that will support the work of the ICC in all its investigations.

But looking at the country and the profession, the real success was getting 42 other countries to come together to provide support

Through the appointment of their national experts, the exchange of best practices to support the most vulnerable victims and financial support to assist the ICC in its vital work.

This is global Britain as a force for good in the world – inspiring other nations to act.

In the same spirit, I have no doubt that many of you will go on to great things at home and abroad, building on the achievements of the outstanding DKs who have gone before you.

I know you will make us proud.

Today, we are also here to recognize eight candidates named as Honorary DCs, for outstanding contributions to the law outside the courts.

Our first candidate, John Battle, is a driving force in the campaign for open justice and in particular the filming of court proceedings.

He is known for his extensive work with the media, the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Court.

Next, Professor Lionel Bently is a globally respected scholar, nominated for his role in influencing intellectual property law in this country and beyond.

Professor Richard Ekins has made a major contribution to the public debate and parliamentary debate on the constitutional role of the courts. Issues that are very close to my heart.

Then we have Professor Rosemary Hunter, a leading family law scholar. Rosemary is recognized for her groundbreaking work in the field of domestic abuse, which has helped shape the law in this area.

Then Dr Ann Olivarius, known for her vital role in the areas of women’s rights, sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

She was absolutely instrumental in lobbying Parliament to pass laws against so-called cyber-bullying, which I am proud that we have now done.

We also have Professor Richard Susskind recognized for his important work to promote technology and innovation in legal and court services across England and Wales.

Next, James Wakefield has been nominated for his work to promote better access to the Barrister’s profession, encouraging the retention of those from under-represented groups across our society.

Then we have Professor Julian Vincent Roberts, a leading authority on sentencing theory, policy and practice.

His work has made a major contribution to the analysis and development of punishments around the world.

Last, but certainly not least, is Sir Michael Wood – a distinguished member of the International Law Commission, recognized for his invaluable contribution to the teaching and practice of international law in the UK and beyond.

I must say that there is one point in his CV that I feel obliged to point out.

Sir Michael recruited me to the Foreign Office’s legal advisers in 2000, and then sent me to The Hague between 2003 and 6.

And was very much a mentor during that time, please don’t hold it against him.

Nobody perfect.

Of course, this is only a brief mention of the contribution of our recipients to the law, which goes much further.

In closing, let me say again what an honor it is to preside over this ceremony.

I hope you enjoy today’s holiday with your family and friends.

It is truly deserved.

Each of you here today is a shining example of the brightest and best of the British judiciary, an inspiration to the next generation of lawyers.

I have no doubt that you will go on to even greater things in the future

Playing your part in upholding the reputation of the best legal system in the world.