Does the origin of COVID matter? | Johns Hopkins

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still debating whether it started with a widespread natural event or a lab leak. What are the merits of each of these theories?

The basis for the first is that a virus circulating in the animal population has spilled into humans, that about 75% of emerging infectious diseases have been found to have spilled from an animal. In the large outbreak of SARS-CoV-1, for example, civets were determined to be the source animal for the spread. So it’s certainly a very legitimate concern.

The second possibility is that something happened involving a human accident, or scientists brought the virus from nature into the lab and accidentally infected someone who then spread it, or the virus was altered in some way in the lab that then led to the infection. of a man and spread from there. So when people say the lab was the source of the infection, they mean something man-made that wasn’t intended.

Why are we still talking about this?

The problem is that we have a lot of missing data from the earliest days of the pandemic. We do not have good epidemiological data. We do not have good hospital records. We didn’t have access to the labs where people were working on the coronaviruses. Some of the data is kept confidential; some have been destroyed. And this lack or paucity of data has led to a lot of uncertainty. So, whenever a new fact appears, a lot of attention is paid to that fact or that new piece of data.

But at this point, at least in my opinion, we don’t have a strong, definitive case for either of these explanations. There remains an open question that is quite exciting for people: What was the cause of this terrible pandemic event, and how can we get to the bottom of it? Can we get new information, new data, mainly from scientists from China, but maybe also in other databases in the world?

Knowing that either case is possible, should we just focus on how to make both of them not happen?

Many people have called on governments and the scientific community to act as if both of these things were the cause and do whatever is necessary to increase laboratory safety and change husbandry practices, perhaps in wet markets, or consider the ways we interact with the ecosystem. and proximity to animals that carry viruses that can be spread.

I think if we had more certainty or closer to final evidence, there would be more international determination to do all those things. But we have to act like we’re not going to get to the bottom of it and just start making sure we do everything we can to prevent something like this from happening again.

Congress is now holding hearings on the origins of COVID. Do you think it is important for them to follow this?

I think we should be open and continue to look for information and facts about what happened. But some of the ways of pursuing it are very destructive. Its personal. It has caused risks to individuals. It is distracting to many scientists who are targeted on social media. And I don’t think that’s going to help us get to the bottom of things. It will actually create greater political divisions and slow us down.

But I don’t think that should stop us from taking an unbiased look at the facts. Intelligence agencies, for example, have worked to develop the evidence base for both theories. In many ways, they can be a model for what we do.

Tell me about the recent revelation that maybe a raccoon dog is the source of the virus and what that means in terms of balance in this conversation.

One of the challenges is that developments about the origin of COVID are often presented in a media channel that is not a scientific journal. When you read a story in a popular news magazine, it usually contains no scientific evidence at all, so what you hear are very high-level summaries that can be presented selectively.

In this case, all we have is a media account that in one or more samples taken from a market in Wuhan, there was evidence of raccoon dog genetic material on the same swab as evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Some have argued that this is evidence that the raccoon dog is the missing link or somehow related to the spread.

But other scientists would say that human genetic material as well as genetic material of other animals has also been recovered with SARS-CoV-2 from the same market. So it is not clear to me what is particularly special about this new discovery.

It is important to know that this genetic material was found, but it does not say that the raccoon dog was actually infected, and even if it was, we know that many animals were capable of being infected by SARS-CoV-2 . So, the possibility of people infecting the raccoon dog in the market is not excluded. Perhaps you learn more when the science is presented in the scientific paper.

China’s reluctance to share what they know is part of the reason we may never get to the bottom of this?

At this point, unfortunately, the Chinese government has not allowed much information to be published, and they are not allowing Chinese scientists to publish science about this. You might think that a legion of scientific papers would emerge to present the various cases, but this is not the case at all. Hopefully this will change. There is a lot of missing data about cases, timelines, and epidemiological information about the pattern of the virus in the earliest days, and the Chinese government has control over that data.

So what do you think happened?

I do not know. I’m open to both possibilities of either natural spread or a lab problem that occurred somewhere along the chain.

What is the lesson of all this debate about the start of the pandemic?

One of the lessons is that we need to have international teams working on issues of origin from the earliest days of future epidemics and pandemics. We have to be prepared to go in with all the right scientific skills to get to the bottom of things as quickly as possible, because the more time passes, the colder the scientific data, the forensic records and records. So we must do what we can to commit to sharing data and bringing in international expertise in the earliest days.

Stephanie Desmon is co-hosted by Public Health on call podcast. She is the director of public relations and marketing for Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programsthe largest center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.