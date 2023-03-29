Ghana’s president softens country’s stance on draconian anti-LGBTQ bill as Kamala Harris visits





CNN

–



Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that key elements of a draconian anti-LGBTQ bill being considered by his parliament have been modified following an intervention by his government.

Akufo-Addo made the revelation on Monday at a joint press conference with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is on a tour of the West African country.

He emphasized that the proposed legislation, framed under the guise of family values ​​that seeks to introduce some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws on the African continent was not legislation introduced by his government, but a private members’ bill. The bill was first introduced to parliament in August 2021.

The bill is going through the parliament. The Attorney General has found it necessary to speak with the commission (constitutional and legal commission of the parliament) regarding the constitutionality of some of its provisions. Parliament is dealing with it. At the end of the process, I, the Ghanaian leader, will step in said.

After parliamentary discussions, a final draft law will be sent to the president for approval.

My understanding is that essential elements of the bill have already been modified as a result of the intervention of the Attorney General, Akufo-Addo said.

Suggesting that the bill may end up being weakened in the amendment process, Akufo-Addo added that he was confident that parliament would consider the sensitivity of the bill on human rights issues as well as the sentiments of the Ghanaian population and come up with with a responsive answer.

However, one of the parliamentarians who introduced the bill, Samuel Nartey George, insists that the proposed law remains rigid and harsh.

The bill has not fundamentally changed. The bill remains as tough and as rigid as it was, George told local media in a television interview.

He added: When the bill is thrown before the House (parliament), you will understand that the focus of the bill which is about annulling (gay) marriages, preventing them from adopting or caring for children, suppressing platforms and media. houses that will promote and advocate or push those materials still remain implemented.

George also hinted that restrictions on expression, be it lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender are still there. So when he (Akufo-Addo) says the bill has been softened, he does not know what he is talking about.

The proposed AW would see LGBTQ Ghanaians face jail, or be forced into so-called conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice shunned by most of the international medical and psychiatric communities.

Under the bill, LGBTQ advocates would face up to a decade in prison; Public displays of same-sex affection or cross-dressing could lead to a fine or imprisonment, and some types of medical support would be made illegal.

The new law would also make it illegal for news organizations or websites to distribute material deemed pro-LGBTQ. It calls on Ghanaians to report those they suspect to be from the LGBTQ community.

Harris, the US vice president, said at the press conference that she felt very strongly about supporting the freedom and equality of the LGBTQ community.

This is an issue that we consider a human rights issue and that will not change, she said.

Ghana’s information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also told CNN on Tuesday that the outcome of the parliamentary debate on the bill could differ from its original provisions.

The bill is now in the process of approval. What will become law when 275 members come to the floor and start dealing with it clause-by-clause and voting clause-by-clause may end up different from what was proposed. You propose a bill and parliament can tweak it and make it tougher or less tough, it is in the hands of parliament now, Nkrumah said.

The minister also insisted that the Ghanaian government was not under pressure to soften existing legislation on homosexuality.

We are not pressured in any way to focus on things that are not inherently within our top priorities. Our number one priority is getting the Ghanaian economy back on track and that is what we focused on.

This conversation is not part of our main conversation here in Ghana, he added.

Old sodomy laws dating back to 1960 remain on the statute books in Ghana, but they are rarely enforced.

Activist Danny Bediako, who runs the NGO Rightify Ghana, told CNN that living in Ghana would become tougher for the LGBTQ community if the bill passes parliament.

This will make it difficult for the (LGBTQ) community to exist. They are just trying to erase the community through this bill, so it will definitely lead to an increase in attacks, said Bediako, who added that his organization had documented 27 cases of violent attacks targeting the LGBTQ community in the country this year. .

There have been different types of cases, but the most dominant is the activity of violent groups and they are widespread. So if this bill is passed, these activities will continue and only get worse.