Speech by President Charles Michel at the 25th anniversary ceremony of the Good Friday Agreement





Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends, Alexandra Park is located in the heart of North Belfast. During the riots, this park was split in two by a wall like a dark scar winding through the green landscape. A peace wall, it was called, because like dozens of other peace walls erected over four decades, it was built to stop fighting. These walls separated two communities that shared the same language but would not use that language to speak to each other. For decades, they fought. For decades, they kept their children apart. Twenty-five years ago, the Good Friday Agreement was signed, a remarkable achievement that took real political leadership and visionary leaders who were not afraid of compromise. It broke the cycle of decades of violence and brought peace, stability and reconciliation. This agreement took 700 days of negotiations by brave men and women along with the determination of our American friends. The membership of the United Kingdom and Ireland to the European Union and later to the common market provided the common ground on which a lasting peace could be built by bringing people together and removing physical, economic and psychological barriers between people. The European Union was crucial to the achievement of the Good Friday Agreement and has been essential to ensure its survival all these years. In fact, the Good Friday Agreement echoes another important moment in history, 41 years ago: the Treaty of Rome. This founding treaty of our European Union that aspired, after the tragedy of the Second World War, to build a spirit that unites and tear down the borders that divide. Peace in Ireland and European integration are based on the same ideal, harnessing the richness of diversity, rather than sowing division. The Good Friday Agreement is also an important reminder that we are all capable of feeling strong emotions and connections to more than one nation. This is not something to be afraid of as multiple identities are part of human nature. We must bear this in mind in our regions that are on their journey of peace, reconciliation and cooperation within our great European family. The peace wall in Alexandra Park still stands today. But this symbol of division now has a gate, with families passing between the two sides. What was once a symbol of fear and division is now a sign of peace, progress and a shared future, an open door to greater tolerance, respect and diversity. This was the spirit and energy that forged the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago. This is the spirit and energy we still need today to protect these hard-won gains and build lasting peace for children on the island of Ireland and everywhere in Europe. Thank you.

