Racism: The High Commissioner calls out against intolerance, hatred, bigotry and violence

Opening statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Trk

Mr. Vice President,

brilliance,

Dear delegates,

Racial discrimination is a scourge, not only because of its harm to individuals and communities. But also because it undermines the values ​​of equality and dignity, weakens social and national cohesion, erodes trust and can threaten peace.

Mr. Vice President,

As you know, the year 2023 marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The opening promise of the Declaration is that all people are entitled to all rights and freedoms without distinction of any kind, including on the basis of race.

This is one of the fundamental principles of the cause of human rights. A principle that has been reinforced in the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Durban Declaration and Program of Action and other instruments.

As we honor and celebrate the historic vision of the Declaration, we also have an opportunity to revitalize it. To give it a new life. And — as we discuss the global crisis of racism today — to inject new urgency into the fundamental commitments to humanity it contains.

Mr. Vice President,

I honor the courage and determination of the thousands who have stood up against racism and racial discrimination, and those who continue to call for an end to it.

Last month I traveled to Haiti, which saw one of the first revolts by enslaved people. It is an example of a country whose people emerged from an uphill battle against colonialism, slavery and systemic racism while continuing to confront their legacies.

Around the world, many other anti-racist movements have been key to the cause of human rights, including struggles against colonization or apartheid, and more recent movements such as Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.

However, despite our many and important steps forward, today, no country can claim to be free of racism.

We must do more to combat systemic racism and discrimination that permeates social structures, institutions, and technologies.

This denies equal access to justice, employment, housing, quality education, and safe and affordable health care.

This results in excessive use of force and racial profiling by the police.

This causes refugees and migrants to be excluded, marginalized and even returned to situations of persecution and danger.

Mr. Vice President,

Earlier this month, I issued an open letter as part of my Human Rights Office 75 initiative, urging member states to take specific and strong action to fulfill the promise of equality and non-discrimination set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

I have called for the adoption and implementation of comprehensive national laws, policies and national action plans to eliminate racism and racial discrimination and stem the rising tide of xenophobia.

Ensure the effective participation of racial and ethnic groups in public decision-making.

To use disaggregated data to better understand and address the consequences of systemic racism and discrimination.

And to take concrete action to confront the enduring legacy of centuries of slavery and colonialism, and to deliver restorative justice.

My offices Four-Point Agenda towards Transformative Change for Racial Justice and Equity and the program of activities of the International Decade for People of African Descent provide further recommendations.

In terms of the global anti-racism architecture, there are also steps we can take. The newly established Permanent Forum on People of African Descent and the drafting of a United Nations declaration on the promotion, protection and full respect of the human rights of people of African Descent are important opportunities for progress.

So is the elaboration of an additional draft protocol of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, criminalizing acts of a racist and xenophobic nature. I call on member states to support and rapidly finalize those processes.

And as Coordinator of the International Decade for People of African Descent, I want to see efforts towards recognition, justice and development for people of African Descent pursued beyond 2024.

Mr. Vice President,

We are at a critical point. I would urge that we use the opportunity provided by Human Rights 75 to eliminate the overwhelming injustice of racism and racial discrimination.

It is urgent that the international community join forces to fight intolerance, hatred, bigotry and violence.

Unlearning prejudices, having difficult conversations, reckoning with the past and ultimately, caring and respecting our people.

Together – we have the opportunity to reimagine the commitments of the Universal Declaration and build societies centered on equality and dignity for all.

Thank you.