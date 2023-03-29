Federal budget bill to include law changes

The 2023 federal budget released this week includes a raft of affordability measures, tax changes and big spending on health care and the clean economy. But tucked into the 255-page document are a number of smaller items you may have missed.

Specifically, a scan of the “proposed legislative actions” annex to the non-fiscal measures the Liberals plan to include in the upcoming budget implementation bill, or BIA, shows a number of changes to the law.

From moving forward with an e-citizenship program and changes to natural health products, to amending an act relating to royal titles and imposing new privacy requirements on political parties, here are some of the odds and ends in the budget.

NATURAL HEALTH PRODUCT SUPERVISION

Under the budget, the government plans to amend the Food and Drugs Act to expand the powers granted under the Protecting Canadians from Unsafe Drugs Act (Vanessa’s Law)’ to regulate natural health products.

This change would allow regulators to take stronger action when health and safety issues are flagged with natural health products on the market.

IMPROVING THE PROTECTIONS OF GIG WORKERS

Changes are coming to the Canada Labor Code to improve labor protections for federally regulated gig workers.

“For those in the gig economy, such as those who rely on an app or digital platform to source their work, this can have a real impact on the stability and security of their livelihoods,” the budget said.

This amendment will seek to strengthen prohibitions against employee misclassification so that federally regulated gig workers do not lose the same job rights, employer contributions and entitlements as “traditional” employees.

It is based on a 2021 amendment that applied to the misclassification of private sector employees.

ENABLING THE ELECTRONIC CITIZENSHIP PROGRAM

The Liberals are looking at changes to the Citizenship Act to allow “electronic administration of the citizenship program; automated and machine-assisted processing; and the collection and use of biometric information.”

The Budget says this would allow for “faster and more efficient” processing of citizenship applications, a push likely to be motivated by the still high backlog.

Currently, citizenship applications rely on name-based searches to screen applicants to verify their identity, but now the federal government wants to be able to use tools like fingerprintssimilar to what is done for visa and permanent residency programs because they say they provide more accurate information.

Ten million dollars is being allocated over the next five years to help implement the new biometric approach.

That change is separate from the proposal to allow new Canadians to skip the in-person citizenship ceremony and take their oath through “a secure online solution.”

LEAVE DUE TO DEATH OR ABANDONMENT OF CHILD

Another change to the Canada Labor Code will see extensions to eligibility for leave related to the death or disappearance of a child.

The death or disappearance of a child is a tragic and devastating moment and can leave parents unable to work. “Ensuring that parents have the support they need to get through a devastating time in their lives is critical to their emotional, mental and physical well-being,” the budget states.

This change will apply to workers in federally regulated sectors.

CHANGE OF ROYAL STYLES AND TITLES

In perhaps the most mysterious line in the 2023 federal budget, the Liberals say they plan to change the Royal Style and Titles Act through the next budget bill.

Mentioned only in the legislative annex, the government does not provide other data on what these changes will bring.

The act itself, approved in 1985, it’s only five pages. It still refers to “Elizabeth the Second, by the grace of God of the United Kingdom, Canada and Her Majesty the Queen and other Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith”, so perhaps this is being updated to reflect that King Charles III is now at work.

PROHIBITION OF COSMETIC TESTING ON ANIMALS

The federal government is proposing changes to the Food and Drug Act to ban cosmetic testing on animals.

“The proposed amendments would prohibit: animal testing of cosmetics in Canada; the sale of cosmetics that relies on animal testing data to establish product safety, with certain exceptions; and false or misleading labeling regarding animal testing cosmetics in animals”, the budget states. .

This is a change that the government had already signaled was happening, but is now being sewn up in the BIA.

PRIVACY STANDARDS OF POLITICAL PARTIES

For some time, privacy experts have argued that political parties are not subject to federal privacy laws and have limited obligations when it comes to transparency about the information they receive from the electorate.

Now, perhaps in response to the UN privacy commissioner ruling that federal parties are subject to the provincial Personal Information Protection Act, there seems to be some tightening ahead.

The Liberals are looking to build on a move they took in 2019 to require parties to post their privacy policies online, establishing “a uniform federal approach to the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by federal political parties in a way that exceeds the overlap of provincial legislation.

This would be done by amending the Canada Elections Act.