Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Status of Women is the Status of Democracy event

Jen, to you for your outstanding leadership on the White House Gender Policy Council; to Kat, to yours here at the State Department on Global Women’s Affairs: We couldn’t have a better team, a more dynamic duo, to lead our efforts. And I am grateful for each and every one of you every day. Thank you. (Applause.)

So they were joined in person and virtually by government leaders from around the world, as well as partners from across the United States government, multilateral organizations, civil society. Thank you. Thank you for all the work you do every day to advance women’s equality and thereby advance democracy. These two things are inextricably linked, as you have already heard.

The President has long believed that democracies are strengthened by the active participation of all citizens, especially women and girls. And from day one, he made advancing the civic and political engagement of women and girls a top priority of this administration. And that is why this session was starting as one of the first events of the summits, because the status of women is really the status of democracy.

We all know that in this room and everyone listening women’s rights in many parts of the world are under threat and attack. Repressive governments are passing laws aimed at limiting women’s basic freedoms, including the right to free speech and assembly. Extremist actors are disproportionately targeting women and girls, especially those from historically marginalized identities such as LGBTQI+ people, women from racial, ethnic and religious communities.

But it is not only in autocracies that women are being denied their full and equal rights. In many countries of the world, women and girls still do not have equal opportunities to study and work. Women journalists, lawyers, politicians and others are subject to constant harassment and abuse online. Women who are victims of violence often do not have equal access to justice. Women are subject to discrimination that often puts them at a disadvantage whether through the double standards they face in the workplace, access to reproductive rights or nationality laws, which can result in barriers to access to education, health care and property for themselves and their families.

But in the face of these forces, women and girls are leading the charge for their rights and for human rights and democracy around the world. And they are demonstrating the importance of having women at the decision-making table.

In Afghanistan, in the face of the Taliban’s daily efforts to wipe them out of everyday life, women continue to protest. They are still finding ways to document human rights violations. They are still fighting for a brighter future for their country.

In Iran, brave women are marching in the streets, at great risk to themselves, to call for women, life and freedom.

The United States stands in solidarity with these women and with all those working for the full, free, and equal participation of women around the world. Through our diplomacy, we committed to support them and advance gender equality around the world.

At the recent Democracy Summit, the United States launched our Support for Empowering Women’s Involvement in the New Security, or SHE WINS, as it is aptly abbreviated. This initiative, which supports local women and women-led civil society organizations, was working to increase women’s political and civic participation in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Papua New Guinea, Uzbekistan and Yemen. .

In partnership with Denmark, we have also led the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse, a coalition of 12 countries focused on combating gender-based violence facilitated by technology.

Soon, you’ll hear from leaders like Poomzeelay Van Damme, a former MP in South Africa who shared her experiences as a target of cyberbullying and now works to combat this scourge, including as part of the Group Global Partnership Advisory.

They were encouraged by the initial progress of Global Partnerships over the past year. We have seen some member states increase resources to combat this issue at home, including providing more training for those in the legal and justice systems, as well as for lawyers working with survivors of cyberbullying. And it is so important that their voices are heard and fully inform our efforts. Others are beginning to collect data to better measure online abuse and its effects. And as a whole, the Global Partnership has worked to build consensus on shared principles to better identify, prevent and combat this urgent issue in countries from the G7 to the United Nations.

So, today we have an opportunity to recognize some of these successes, but also to rededicate ourselves to the work that awaits us in the advancement of gender equality.

When we succeed, we not only do the right thing, we do the smart and necessary thing to make our countries more prosperous, to make them safer, to make them a little more full of opportunities for all our people. With the group assembled here, we’ve got everything we need to continue progressing towards what is for us an absolutely essential goal.

So to each of you who is here today, to each of you who is listening, I thank you again for what you are doing every day to advance this agenda. And thank you for helping us launch the Democracy Summit. Again, what we were doing here today, what the next few days were going to do, these are completely put together. And I can think of no more fitting, more important way to kick off the summit than with all of you here today.

So, welcome to the State Department. I look forward to some great discussions. Thanks to everyone. Thank you. (Applause.)