Pope Francis was hospitalized for several days with a respiratory infection, the Vatican says
Rome, Italy
Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a respiratory infection, the Vatican said on Wednesday, raising concerns about the 86-year-old pontiff’s health.
In recent days, Pope Francis complained of some breathing difficulties and this afternoon he went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, referring to the Rome hospital where popes are normally treated. The result of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require several days of appropriate hospital medical therapy.
Pope Francis has been touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer, Bruni added.
After his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, Francis was taken to hospital to undergo a series of tests. Earlier in the day, the Vatican said the visit and tests were planned.
The Holy Father is in Gemelli since this afternoon for some previously planned tests, Bruni had said.
Shortly after, he said the pope’s schedule for Thursday had been cleared to make room for continuing tests if needed.
Bishops in churches across Italy are praying for Francis’ speedy recovery, the Presidency of the Italian Episcopal Conference said in a statement on Wednesday on behalf of the Italian bishops.
Wishing a speedy recovery to the Holy Father, the Presidency trusts in God the doctors and medical personnel, who with professionalism and dedication take care of him and all the patients.
The Pope has a recent history of medical issues.
He is often seen with a walking stick and sometimes uses a wheelchair due to pain in his right knee. Last year, he canceled a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan after doctors said he could also miss a later trip to Canada unless he agreed to have another 20 days of therapy and rest for his knee. He eventually went to the DRC and South Sudan in February.
Francis also suffers from diverticulitis, a common condition that can cause inflammation or infection of the colon. In 2021, he underwent surgery to remove part of his colon.
In December, Francis revealed that he had already signed his resignation letter to be used in case he was injured. Francis made the comment in an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC when asked what would happen if a pope suddenly became unable to carry out his duties due to health problems or an accident.
Francis said he wrote the letter several years ago and gave it to the Vatican’s then-secretary of state, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who resigned in 2013.
I have already signed the waiver. Secretary of State at that time was Tarcisio Bertone. I signed it and said: If I were to be harmed for medical reasons or anything else, here is the waiver”, Frančesku is quoted as saying, adding that this was the first time he spoke publicly about the existence of the letters.
Francis said that past popes Paul VI and Pius XII had also drawn up their own letters of renunciation in case of permanent injury.
In 2013, Francis’ immediate predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, made the almost unprecedented decision to resign from his post, citing advanced age as the reason and shocking the Catholic world.
This marked the first time a pope had resigned in nearly 600 years. The last pope to resign before his death was Gregory XII, who in 1415 resigned to end a civil war within the church in which more than one man claimed to be pope.
