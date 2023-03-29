International
Designs for the first phase of South Central City will be shown to Coventry City Council
Exhibitions are being held for detailed proposals for the first phase of the City Center South project.
They are being staged by Shearer Property Regeneration Limited (SPRL), the development partnership between award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group and Shearer Property Group (SPG).
In January, Coventry City Council gave permission for some changes to previously approved outline plans for the site. These changes included the provision of more homes, including much-needed affordable housing, and changes to the overall amount of retail space.
The plans were approved after extensive engagement with local groups, businesses and the community in November 2022.
Since then, SPRL has worked with award-winning architect Allies & Morrison to develop a greener and more attractive space for Coventry City Center which celebrates its rich history through high quality design, new public realm important and providing a new retail. future-proof destination, with a residential community at its heart.
The exhibition will feature SPRL’s detailed designs for City Center South and will include information about the proposed phases for the delivery of the project.
The project team will be available to answer any questions and provide feedback prior to submitting a detailed planning application.
These exhibitions are taking place in Shelton Square in Coventry city center at:
- Wednesday March 29, 12:00-18:00
- Saturday, April 1, 10:00-15:00
Details of updated proposals will also be available at project consultation website, along with an online form for providing feedback to SPRL and its project team.
Andy Fancy, Managing Director at The Hill Group, said: “Together with our project team and partners, we have developed plans to deliver a world-class retail environment, a new residential community, affordable homes and new green spaces to attract people to the center of the city of Coventry to live, work and play.
“The exhibitions are an opportunity for the local community to view the detailed designs being presented for City Center South. Please come along to meet the project team, learn more about this opportunity for your city and give us your valuable feedback on proposed plans.”
