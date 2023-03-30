All eyes on Beijing as Taiwan’s president stops in US, Central AmericaExBulletin





Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is arriving in New York on Wednesday afternoon in what an administration official called “a transit” before heading to Central America.





JUANA SUMMERS, HOST: The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, arrived in New York today. She will be there a few days before traveling to Central America, and then return to Taiwan via California next week. These stops in the US are not called visits. Officials are calling them transits. And as NPR’s John Ruwitch explains, all eyes will be on how Beijing responds. JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: First, it’s worth noting that Tsai has done this before, as have her predecessors. It’s been almost an annual thing, except during the pandemic, and they’ve always been called transits. Taiwan has been self-governing for more than 70 years, but Beijing considers it part of China and does everything in its power to limit Taiwan’s space on the international stage. (ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING) EDUARDO ENRIQUE REINA GARCIA: (Speaks Spanish). RUWITCH: For example, the Honduran foreign minister, speaking here on Chinese state television, just visited Beijing after his country agreed this week to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and establish ties with China. Beijing has already begun to signal displeasure with Tsai’s stops and, in particular, the possibility that she will meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stop in California next week. Here is a spokeswoman for the Chinese government affairs office in Taiwan. (ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED SPEAKER: (Speaks Mandarin). RUWITCH: If Tsai has contact with McCarthy, the spokeswoman says, it will be a provocation. And China will take measures to, quote, “resolutely fight back.” That’s what happened when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan in August. China staged unprecedented military exercises around the island and cut off dialogue with the US on a range of issues. So both Taipei and Washington are treading carefully this time, says Shelley Rigger, a Taiwan expert at Davidson College. SHELLEY RIGGER: It feels like everyone knows we’re very close to something really bad. We have to be more careful. RUWITCH: Rigger says a possible meeting between McCarthy and Tsai next week is likely to be a compromise. RIGGER: She’s trying to keep McCarthy in North America, and that’s a huge concession. RUWITCH: The question is how will the Chinese leadership take it? RIGGER: Are they able to calibrate their response to the size of the challenge they’re getting? Or has something become embedded in the PRC’s domestic politics in a way that makes this impossible? RUWITCH: When Pelosi visited Taipei last year, Beijing turned anger into opportunity, testing its military and turning the screws on Taiwan. Rigger says if McCarthy and Tsai meet next week, another possibility could be seen. John Ruwitch, NPR News. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.

