UK calls on all parties to end conflict and human suffering in DRC: UK statement to Security Council





I thank SRSG Keita for her briefing today. President, in the Council’s visit to the DRC earlier this month, we saw first-hand the severity of the security crisis in eastern DRC, as well as the extremely difficult context in which MONUSCO is operating. We also saw some of the tragic human costs. The UK remains deeply concerned by the continued and escalating violence and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in eastern DRC. We strongly condemn the continued advance of the illegal UN-sanctioned armed group M23 throughout North Kivu province. The resumption of violence has caused significant human suffering and displaced over 800,000 people since March 2022. We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by all other armed groups. All support for armed groups must be stopped, including external support for M23, and we call on all parties to use whatever influence they have to de-escalate the situation. We welcome indications of withdrawing M23 and handing over locations to the EAC Regional Force, but any withdrawal must be complete and in accordance with the process agreed through the Luanda roadmap. Now is the time, as we heard from the Special Representative. We reiterate our full support for regional diplomatic efforts, including the Nairobi and Luanda processes. The United Kingdom urges all parties to respect the commitments they have made in these processes. This includes withdrawing M23, ending all support for armed groups and banning the use of hate speech. Regional and bilateral forces deployed in the DRC, including the East African Community Regional Force (EAF), the Ugandan People’s Defense Force, the Burundi National Defense Force and the recently announced Angolan troop deployment must engage with each other. the other substantially and with MONUSCO for deconfliction operations to ensure the protection of civilians, the safety and security of peacekeepers and the effective implementation of MONUSCO’s mandate. President, the United Kingdom fully supports MONUSCO, including its vital role in protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance. We commend the Mission and the SRSG for their work under challenging circumstances. But MONUSCO certainly cannot handle this crisis alone. The DRC Government’s effective cooperation with MONUSCO is vital to ensure that the mission implements its mandate, in particular the protection of civilians. We encourage the government to engage in serious dialogue with MONUSCO to clarify how we can achieve a responsible and conditions-based reconfiguration of the UN presence in the DRC. We look forward to getting options on this in July. The government should also do its work with MONUSCO on critical pillars of the peace process such as DDR and security sector reform. President, we must come together as a Council to deliver a very simple message. The violence must stop to give dialogue a chance to succeed. This is the only way to build trust and ensure a lasting solution to the crisis in eastern DRC.

