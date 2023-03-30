President Charles Michel’s report to the plenary session of the European Parliament





Today the world is more dangerous and unpredictable. The rules-based multilateral order is under threat. And that is exactly why we are strengthening our EU-UN cooperation. And that is why Secretary-General Guterres joined our European Council meeting last week. Our discussions focused on three topics: the war in Ukraine, climate change and reforming the global financial system.

Russia is attacking Ukraine and attacking our rules-based international system. But the multilateral system is resisting and standing firm. The UN has played a key role in finding concrete solutions:

for humanitarian support for refugees;

for the Black Sea Grains Initiative;

and in nuclear facilities.

The EU and the United Nations also cooperate on many global issues, such as climate change. For example, we recently saw the landmark agreement on the High Seas Treaty.

The 27 EU leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. And we discussed the importance of reforming the global financial system to fight poverty and make the world fairer.

President Zelenskyy has addressed every European Council since the beginning of the war. And last week was no exception. President Zelenskyy made one thing very clear: to defend itself, Ukraine needs more weapons and more ammunition.

We adopted the decision on ammunition, adopted by the Foreign Affairs Council. We acted quickly: it took barely six weeks after Prime Minister Kallas proposed the idea and when we assigned the High Representative to take it forward. Our goal is to deliver one million cartridges within the next 12 months. The European Institution of Peace and the European Defense Agency will help to make it happen. This joint EU initiative is a major new step towards genuine European defence.

We also discussed the recent decision of the International Criminal Court. This is the beginning of a process to hold Russian leaders accountable for their crimes in Ukraine. We also agreed to step up efforts together with our partners to prevent circumvention and compliance with our sanctions.

Yesterday I was in Moldova, where we shared the strong message of EU solidarity with Moldovans. We also prepared the second meeting of the European Political Community, which will take place in Chisinau on June 1. Moldova is under increasing pressure from Russia and needs our support. We have mobilized over €1 billion in the past year to support its sustainability and stability, and we are ready to do more. That is why we asked the European Commission to present a support package for Moldova before the summer.

We also had an important debate about our long-term competitiveness. We agreed to focus on three areas:

First, building a smarter arrangement. We need to make life easier for our businesses and create the conditions for our businesses to thrive right here in the EU. This means cutting red tape faster with permits, shorter deadlines, easier procedures and digital solutions.

Second, unlocking the investment. To ensure our long-term competitiveness, we need massive investment in technology, innovation and connectivity. Funding is the lifeblood of our European businesses, especially our SMEs, so we need to make it easier for them to get the private capital and investment they need to innovate, grow and thrive. And we have the financial means at our disposal: the savings represent 1.5 trillion euros in the European Union. The Capital Markets Syndicate will help make this happen. It’s time to get up to speed and get this done.

And thirdly, the promotion of research and innovation. The EU must become a powerful center of innovation, especially in areas with tremendous growth potential such as renewables and clean technology. We will therefore increase investment in Research and Development and help bring innovative products and services to market.

We also discussed trade essential to our prosperity. Since the 1950s, trade has grown from 5% to 25% of our GDP. We have to consider a number of issues.

Trade is affected by geopolitics and we must navigate our trade relationships in this complex landscape. In relation to the USA, we are a close and strategic ally. In recent months, we have discussed our economic cooperation, especially on IRA and WTO reform. We are working together with the United States to find a solution to the issues raised by the IRA. As for China, we face reality as it is today. China is a major trading partner and has become more secure and challenging. So we must be clear about our goal: we want to be risk-free, not disengage.

It is also important to preserve a multilateral trading system with a reformed World Trade Organization at its core. This includes the dispute resolution mechanism. The 27 leaders agreed to continue our ambitious trade agenda, protecting our interests.

On migration, we continued our work from last months’ summit. We are implementing the agreed concrete measures. The Presidency of the Council and the Commission informed us about the progress so far. We will continue our work for this is a priority for all of us.

We held another Euro Summit on Friday with the participation of President Christine Lagarde and President Paschal Donohoe. This meeting focused on two main points:

First, the current economic and financial situation. Our economies entered 2023 on a healthier footing than expected. But the impact of inflation remains a serious concern and we agreed to continue to closely coordinate our economic policy responses. We also reiterated that the economic governance framework is key to a strong economic and monetary union.

Second, we focused on our European financial architecture. Our banking sector is resilient with strong capital and liquidity positions. The banking union has significantly strengthened our resilience. But we must not be complacent. We therefore sought continued efforts to complete our banking merger. Accelerating progress on our capital markets union is also a top priority.

The EU is a staunch defender of multilateralism and the rules-based international order. We will continue to work to make Europe stronger and more sovereign. And to make the world a fairer place for everyone. Thank you.

