International
President Charles Michel’s report to the plenary session of the European Parliament
Today the world is more dangerous and unpredictable. The rules-based multilateral order is under threat. And that is exactly why we are strengthening our EU-UN cooperation. And that is why Secretary-General Guterres joined our European Council meeting last week. Our discussions focused on three topics: the war in Ukraine, climate change and reforming the global financial system.
Russia is attacking Ukraine and attacking our rules-based international system. But the multilateral system is resisting and standing firm. The UN has played a key role in finding concrete solutions:
- for humanitarian support for refugees;
- for the Black Sea Grains Initiative;
- and in nuclear facilities.
The EU and the United Nations also cooperate on many global issues, such as climate change. For example, we recently saw the landmark agreement on the High Seas Treaty.
The 27 EU leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. And we discussed the importance of reforming the global financial system to fight poverty and make the world fairer.
President Zelenskyy has addressed every European Council since the beginning of the war. And last week was no exception. President Zelenskyy made one thing very clear: to defend itself, Ukraine needs more weapons and more ammunition.
We adopted the decision on ammunition, adopted by the Foreign Affairs Council. We acted quickly: it took barely six weeks after Prime Minister Kallas proposed the idea and when we assigned the High Representative to take it forward. Our goal is to deliver one million cartridges within the next 12 months. The European Institution of Peace and the European Defense Agency will help to make it happen. This joint EU initiative is a major new step towards genuine European defence.
We also discussed the recent decision of the International Criminal Court. This is the beginning of a process to hold Russian leaders accountable for their crimes in Ukraine. We also agreed to step up efforts together with our partners to prevent circumvention and compliance with our sanctions.
Yesterday I was in Moldova, where we shared the strong message of EU solidarity with Moldovans. We also prepared the second meeting of the European Political Community, which will take place in Chisinau on June 1. Moldova is under increasing pressure from Russia and needs our support. We have mobilized over €1 billion in the past year to support its sustainability and stability, and we are ready to do more. That is why we asked the European Commission to present a support package for Moldova before the summer.
We also had an important debate about our long-term competitiveness. We agreed to focus on three areas:
First, building a smarter arrangement. We need to make life easier for our businesses and create the conditions for our businesses to thrive right here in the EU. This means cutting red tape faster with permits, shorter deadlines, easier procedures and digital solutions.
Second, unlocking the investment. To ensure our long-term competitiveness, we need massive investment in technology, innovation and connectivity. Funding is the lifeblood of our European businesses, especially our SMEs, so we need to make it easier for them to get the private capital and investment they need to innovate, grow and thrive. And we have the financial means at our disposal: the savings represent 1.5 trillion euros in the European Union. The Capital Markets Syndicate will help make this happen. It’s time to get up to speed and get this done.
And thirdly, the promotion of research and innovation. The EU must become a powerful center of innovation, especially in areas with tremendous growth potential such as renewables and clean technology. We will therefore increase investment in Research and Development and help bring innovative products and services to market.
We also discussed trade essential to our prosperity. Since the 1950s, trade has grown from 5% to 25% of our GDP. We have to consider a number of issues.
Trade is affected by geopolitics and we must navigate our trade relationships in this complex landscape. In relation to the USA, we are a close and strategic ally. In recent months, we have discussed our economic cooperation, especially on IRA and WTO reform. We are working together with the United States to find a solution to the issues raised by the IRA. As for China, we face reality as it is today. China is a major trading partner and has become more secure and challenging. So we must be clear about our goal: we want to be risk-free, not disengage.
It is also important to preserve a multilateral trading system with a reformed World Trade Organization at its core. This includes the dispute resolution mechanism. The 27 leaders agreed to continue our ambitious trade agenda, protecting our interests.
On migration, we continued our work from last months’ summit. We are implementing the agreed concrete measures. The Presidency of the Council and the Commission informed us about the progress so far. We will continue our work for this is a priority for all of us.
We held another Euro Summit on Friday with the participation of President Christine Lagarde and President Paschal Donohoe. This meeting focused on two main points:
First, the current economic and financial situation. Our economies entered 2023 on a healthier footing than expected. But the impact of inflation remains a serious concern and we agreed to continue to closely coordinate our economic policy responses. We also reiterated that the economic governance framework is key to a strong economic and monetary union.
Second, we focused on our European financial architecture. Our banking sector is resilient with strong capital and liquidity positions. The banking union has significantly strengthened our resilience. But we must not be complacent. We therefore sought continued efforts to complete our banking merger. Accelerating progress on our capital markets union is also a top priority.
The EU is a staunch defender of multilateralism and the rules-based international order. We will continue to work to make Europe stronger and more sovereign. And to make the world a fairer place for everyone. Thank you.
Visit the dating site
|
Sources
2/ https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2023/03/29/report-by-president-charles-michel-to-the-european-parliament-plenary-session/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Paul O’Grady: TV presenter and comedian has died aged 67
- New Zealand traveler dies of rabies in first case
- Indonesia withdrawn from hosting 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Israel Row
- This is the CSUN Drama Department – Daily Sundial
- stock market holiday today: Is there a stock market holiday Thursday for Ram Navami?
- 7 Google Play Store Secrets for Smarter Android App Management
- China warns of ‘severe impact’ on US relations as Taiwan president lands in New York
- Research suggests minimal exercise people can do for good health
- Trump’s return to Fox News gets a cool reception on Fox News
- Home Secretary Amit Shah claims CBI pressured him to appoint Narendra Modi in bogus dating deal during Congress rule | India News
- My Tourette syndrome is not your source of entertainment, find out
- Pitch perfect: the sun will shine on the Magpies v Mullets charity cricket match