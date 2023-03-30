Ottawa LRT: Phase 2 faces further delay





The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa’s light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee said Wednesday. The Trillium Line, which was scheduled to open this September, will now not open for the start of the school year. City staff told the light rail subcommittee Tuesday that they hope to have contractor SNC-Lavalin deliver the project to the city in October. “We used to describe the August-September time frame as a stretch target, and the push to late September early October is really a function of making sure we’ve blocked out as much time as possible for training,” said director of rail operations Michael Morgan. “The last schedule had some stretch goals in terms of completing some specific activities, but we had not finalized the agreement on the training requirements and how much time we wanted on track to complete the training before we started the trial period. We’re in a much better place now, we’ve agreed on that, but it’s put pressure on the schedule. So you’re seeing a shift, and we’re seeing September-October instead of August-September.” The delay means that for the second year in a row, students at Carleton University will not be able to take the train to and from campus. Staff did not give an exact timeline for when passengers will be able to use the Trillium line, saying it depends on how the system performs in city-run testing. “There’s a 21-day period that’s set aside for the test run, seven days set aside for operational exercises to prove the diversion and different things work,” Morgan said. “And there is a requirement that over the 14-day period that the system achieves an availability of 98.5 percent, basically an average of 98.5. One of the recommendations from the public inquiry was that someone, an independent third party, objectively. rate it 98.5 percent and we’re looking at that now, who’s the best to do it and who can then present to you that 98.5 has been achieved.” Construction works at stations and railway installation continue. Morgan told the committee he hopes to see end-to-end testing on the line by Aug. 1. “At the top level, when you start seeing trains going from Bayview to Limebank, that’s an indication that we’re on the right track.” The Trillium Line, also called Line 2, is the first major extension of Ottawa’s light rail transit system. It will extend to Limebank Road in Riverside South and include a push to the airport. It replaces the previous O-Train, which ran from Bayview to Greenboro stations. The project is now more than a full year behind schedule from its original planned opening date of 2022. ALSO LATE EASTERN ADDITION The eastern extension to the Confederation Line is also further delayed, the committee heard Tuesday. The line to Trim Road is 51 days behind schedule compared to the last update. Delivery to the city is now scheduled for January 2025, with trial scheduled for January and February of that year. The rail and catenary system will be installed, allowing the vehicles to be tested by the end of the year, officials said. The western extent of the confederate line is still 17 months late, unchanged from the previous update. It is now scheduled to open in late 2026. – with files from Leah Larocque, CTV News Ottawa

