“We are here today to share the messages of courageous women leaders of (…)





WOMEN, PEACE AND SECURITY / DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO JOINT STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF ALBANIA, BRAZIL, ECUADOR, FRANCE, GABON, JAPAN, MALTA, SWITZERLAND, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED KINGDOM, GHANA, MOZAMBIQUE AND THE MUNICIPALITY New York, March 29, 2023

We, the Member States that have adopted the joint commitments on women, peace and security, namely Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and in their national capacity. , Ghana, Mozambique and the United States of America would like to make some observations following the Security Council’s on-site visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As you know, we are committed to ensuring that the Women, Peace and Security agenda is included throughout the work of the Security Council and that the gender perspective is consistently applied to country situations. This was the case of the field visit to DRC, where we met with women leaders and representatives of civil society. We were able to hear their perspectives on the repeated cycles of conflict in the eastern provinces. The dire humanitarian situation, particularly in North Kivu, continues to have a disproportionate impact on women and girls. We heard from women leaders their appeal for a stronger response from the international community, including support for local women’s organizations. In this context, we continue to be appalled by the prevalence of conflict-related sexual violence. This violence is often used as a tactic of war, with a tremendous impact on survivors, their families and their communities. We encourage the DRC authorities to continue their efforts to end the cycle of impunity for these crimes as part of a comprehensive national strategy for transitional justice. Investigations must continue and the perpetrators must be held accountable. In parallel, we must continue to impose sanctions on those responsible for acts of sexual violence. We wish to pay tribute to the many civil society actors, and especially women’s movements, who are working in this challenging context to end and prevent sexual violence and support survivors. At the same time, women leaders reminded us of the importance of addressing the Women, Peace and Security agenda in all its dimensions and pillars. In this regard, we must not forget that full, equal and meaningful participation is a cornerstone of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. Friends, women leaders are counting on our support to ensure women’s participation and youth involvement in peace and decision-making processes. They also emphasized the need to protect women human rights defenders and women participating in public and political life. We will ensure that this remains a priority, especially in view of the upcoming elections. We are here today to share the messages of these courageous women leaders. We are here to illustrate concretely how their action can translate into our work here at the Security Council. We are also here to demonstrate our support and continued mobilization ahead of today’s meeting. We would like to close by saluting the dedicated UN actors on the ground for their work on this shared priority. We are strongly committed to ensuring that MONUSCO can continue to implement its mandate on women, peace and security. We would also like to share a message in French to DRC women leaders: Ladies representatives of civil society, we have heard you. Today we share your message with the Security Council. We will spare no effort to turn your recommendations into action. We assure you from here in New York of our full support. Thank you very much./.

