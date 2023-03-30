Partners continue to help Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes





The United States and international partners are continuing to support survivors of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. On March 20, the US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), announced an additional50 million dollars in humanitarian aidfor the response to the earthquake in the region, bringingtotal US supportfor responding to more than $235 million. The new funding continues to provide food assistance, safe water, sanitation, shelter and household needs, as well as psychosocial support to help people recover from the trauma of the February 6 earthquakes, which killed more than 50,000 people and displaced at least 3 million. The United States announced aid at lengthConference of international donorsTogether for the People in Turkey and Syria in Brussels, co-organized by the European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which raised 7.5 billion dollars in humanitarian aid. The US will continue to support those affected in Turkey and Syria, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on March 21, hailing EU-led fundraising efforts. We welcome and encourage continued support from our international partners at this time of great need. Here are some ways the United States and international partners are helping. United Statesworks with international and national partners,including UN agencies and non-governmental organizations, to provide assistance. Above, supplies arrive at a camp for families displaced by disasters in Azaz, Syria, on March 1. On March 7, US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake announced the donation of a US Department of Defense field hospital to the Turkish Ministry of Health. The US Army, with the support of USAID, built the hospital on the grounds of Mustafa Kemal University in Hatay province at the request of the Turkish government. UNICEF is building schools and supporting children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Above, a UNICEF worker plays games with children on February 23 at a stadium in Latakia, Syria, that serves as a shelter for displaced families. The United States is UNICEF’s largest funder. Americans also donated millions of dollars to earthquake relief through charities such asTurkish Philanthropy Fundsand non-profit based in ChicagoKaram Foundationwhich supports displaced Syrians, as well as through websites such asCIDI.org. Donations support aid organizations including the Syrian American Medical Society, Relief International and the Karam Foundation, seen above distributing aid in Trkiye. The United States, through USAID, worked with the UN’s International Organization for Migration to fly 816,000 kilograms of aid, including blankets, shelter and hygiene kits, seen being distributed to southern Turkey on February 19. Supplies reached people affected by the earthquake in both Turkey and Syria. ofthe US business communityhas pledged more than $111 million to international organizations responding to the earthquake, including UN agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and Islamic Relief USA, seen unloading relief supplies in Turkey on 13 short.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://it.usembassy.gov/partners-continue-to-assist-turkiye-and-syria-after-earthquakes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related