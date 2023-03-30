International
China warns of ‘severe impact’ on US relations as Taiwan president lands in New York
CNN
–
Taiwan’s relations with the United States have never been closer, its president Tsai Ing-wen said after arriving in New York City on Wednesday, as Beijing warned that her visit could lead to serious confrontation between China and the US -‘s.
Taiwan faced tremendous challenges, Tsai said from the city, where she is making the first of two planned stops in the United States on either side of an official visit to Central America.
We know we are stronger when we stand together in solidarity with other democracies. Taiwan cannot be isolated and we do not take friendship for granted, Tsai said at a banquet with members of the Taiwanese-American community, according to footage from CNN’s Taiwan affiliate SET TV.
Tsai’s visit comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and China and has already drawn sharp condemnation from Beijing, which claims democratic Taiwan as its territory despite never having controlled it.
Tsai’s US transit could lead to a serious confrontation in US-China relations and have a severe impact on their ties, Chinese prosecutor Xu Xueyuan told reporters in Washington on Wednesday.
What the US has done seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xu said, adding that the US should bear all the consequences.
Tsai’s travels have come under particular scrutiny following reports that she will meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during one of her unofficial US stops, a potential event Beijing has vowed to vigorously fight. , if it will continue.
Taiwan has not confirmed such a meeting, nor has it provided details of Tsai’s itinerary while in the US.
Beijing launched extensive multi-day military exercises around the island last August, following a visit by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei.
Pelosi was the most senior US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and the trip sparked accusations from Beijing that the US was changing the nature of its relationship with Taiwan, a claim US officials have repeatedly denied.
Tsai said via Facebook on Wednesday that her delegation was welcomed by Laura Rosenberger, president of the American Taiwan Institute (AIT), the organization that conducts informal US relations with Taiwan. Rosenberger and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered remarks at a banquet hosting Tsai on Wednesday evening.
Speaking at the event, Tsai thanked the US government for fulfilling its security commitments to Taiwan and referred to Congressional support for Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities as well as the Biden administration’s arms sales to Taiwan.
The US is bound by law to sell arms to Taiwan for its self-defense, although it ended formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 when it recognized the government in Beijing.
Because of the unofficial relationship the US has with Taiwan, Tsais transit does not qualify as an official visit in order to keep the US within the longstanding One China policy.
Under the one-China policy, the US accepts China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never formally recognized Beijing’s claim to the island of 23 million people.
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221114161313-onechina01.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540 ,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221114161313-onechina01.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960 ,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””>
CNN reporters explain one of the most controversial issues in US-China relations
US officials have sought to downplay its bans as nothing out of the ordinary and have urged Beijing not to use them as an excuse to carry out aggressive or coercive activities aimed at Taiwan.
According to US officials, Tsai had transited the US six times during her time as president.
On Wednesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stressed that such transits were private and unofficial.
The People’s Republic of China should not use this transit as a pretext to increase any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait. The United States and China have differences when it comes to Taiwan, but we have managed those differences for more than 40 years, Kirby said.
However, in the weeks leading up to Tsai’s visit, Beijing issued multiple condemnations and said it was contacting US counterparts about reports of a possible meeting with McCarthy., although such a meeting on US soil may be seen as less provocative than a visit to Taiwan by a senior US lawmaker.
Friction between China and the US over the future of the democratic island has grown in recent years.
Beijing has vowed to take the island, by force if necessary, and under leader Xi Jinping has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the democracy, including luring Taipei’s allies to switch allegiance.
Tsai’s US transit is part of a wider international trip that features state visits to two of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, Guatemala and Belize, before moving on to Los Angeles for her April 7 return to Taiwan.
In remarks before her departure, Tsai said external pressure would not stop Taiwan from moving toward international society.
Guatemala and Belize are among a handful of countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taipei.
That number shrank to 13 over the weekend, when Honduras officially established diplomatic ties with China and severed them with Taiwan.
Beijing does not have diplomatic relations with countries that recognize Taipei.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro will visit China soon to sign favorable agreements, its foreign ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday, without specifying a date.
