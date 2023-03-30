Enhancing passenger experience and enhancing connectivity at Hong Kong International Airport | MIT news

Recently, a group of 36 students from MIT and universities across Hong Kong gathered for the MIT Entrepreneurship and Maker Skills Integrator (MEMORY), an intensive two-week boot camp hosted at the MIT Hong Kong Innovation Hub.

They were very excited that I was in Hong Kong, said Professor Charles Sodini, LeBel Professor of Electrical Engineering and director of the Node faculty. The dream was always to bring MIT and Hong Kong students together.

Students collaborated in six teams to meet real-world industry challenges through learning by doing, defining a problem, designing a solution and drafting a business plan. The experience culminated in the MEMSI showcase, where each team presented their process and unique solution to a panel of judges. The MEMSI program is an excellent demonstration of the important international educational goals for MIT, says Professor Richard Lester, associate professor for international activities and chair of the MIT Node Steering Committee. It creates opportunities for our students to solve problems in a unique and distinctive cultural context and to learn how innovations can cross international borders.

Addressing an urgent challenge in the travel and tourism industry

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) served as the program’s industry partner for the third consecutive year, challenging students to conceive innovative ideas to make the passenger journey more personalized end-to-end by enhancing connectivity. As the travel industry revives profitability and welcomes crowds amid persistent delays and labor shortages, the need for a more passenger-centric travel ecosystem is urgent.

The airport is the third busiest international passenger airport and the busiest cargo transit in the world. Students experienced an indoor tour of Hong Kong International Airport to gain orientation on the ground. They closely observed the complex logistics, opportunities and constraints of operating with a team of 78,000 employees serving 71.5 million passengers with unique needs and itineraries.

Throughout the program, the group was guided and supported by MEMSI alumni, travel industry mentors, and MIT faculty such as Richard de Neufville, professor of engineering systems.

The mood inside the open-plan MIT Innovation Node MIT Hong Kong Node was one of non-stop energetic excitement for the entire program. Each of the six teams was composed of students from MIT and Hong Kong universities. They learned to work together under time pressure, develop solutions, get feedback from industry mentors and iterate all the time.

MEMSI was an enriching and amazing opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship while collaborating with a diverse team to solve a complex problem, says Maria Li, a junior majoring in computer science, economics and data science at MIT. It was incredible to see the ideas we initially came up with as a team turn into a single, thought-through solution.

Given that MIT is surprisingly focused on piloting the latest technology and Hong Kong’s tech culture as a global hub, many team projects focused on virtual reality, apps and wearable technology designed to make more individualized, efficient or enjoyable passenger journeys.

After observing geospatial patterns showing the movement of passengers through an airport, a team realized that many people on long trips aim to meet fitness goals by consciously taking the power of their daily steps by walking in the sprawling terminals. The team’s prototype, FitAir, is a smart, biometric embedded virtual trainer that plans walking routes within the airport to promote passenger health and well-being.

Another team noted a common frustration among frequent flyers managing multi-mileage rewards program profiles, passwords, and status reports. They proposed AirPoint, a digital wallet that consolidates various rewards programs and presents passengers with all their airport redemption options in one place.

Today, there are no losers, said Vivian Cheung, chief operating officer of AAHK, who served as one of the judges. Everyone is a winner. I’m a winner too. I learned a lot from the showcase. Some of the ideas, I believe, can really become a business.

Cheung noted that in just 12 days, all teams observed and resolved her organizations’ pain points and successfully designed solutions to address them.

More than a contest

Although many of the models presented are creative enough to potentially shape the future of travel, MEMSI’s primary focus is not to act as yet another challenge and startup incubator.

What was really being focused on was giving students the ability to learn entrepreneurial thinking, explains Marina Chan, senior director and head of education at Node. It is the dynamic experience in a highly connected environment that makes being in Hong Kong truly unique. When students can adapt and apply theory in an international context, it builds deeper cultural competence.

From an aerial view, the boot camp produced many entrepreneurs in creating and lasting friendships and respect for other cultural backgrounds and operating environments.

I learned the comprehensive process of creating a startup, starting from idea generation, market research and business model creation, to the pitch itself and the presentation, says Arun Wongprommoon, a double major in computer science and engineering and linguistics. It was all a black box for me before I entered the program.

He said he gained tremendous respect for the startup world and the hard work and collaboration required to move forward.

Led by Node, MEMSI is a collaboration between the MIT Innovation Initiative, the Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship, the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives, and Project Manus. Learn more about applying to MEMSI.