The SupportNinja brand refresh celebrates the international expansion and evolution of the business

SupportNinja’s refreshed brand and website is a culmination of its recent growth, including the acquisition of Bolton Remote, expansion into Europeexpanded service offerings and growth 3 times in three years

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SupportNinja, an award-winning, Dallas-based business process outsourcing company has announced the unveiling of its newly refreshed brand. The vibrant brand refresh captures the dynamism of its people and the evolution of SupportNinja’s market offering, following the expansion of service offerings, sustained organic growth, the acquisition of Bolton Remote and geographic expansion into Europe. The refreshed brand carries the name SupportNinja, but relaunches with a fresh look, feel and sound, summing up the transformation the business has undergone over the past eight years.

Head of Marketing Support Ninja, Claire Fujisintroduced the new brand to an energetic crowd of around 2,000 employees at Philippines.

“Our new brand is a celebration of the passionate, dynamic people at the heart and soul of this company. We dedicate this to each and every one of you,” said Fujas. “I couldn’t be more proud to open a new chapter for SupportNinja alongside so many talented teammates who made it possible. This is just the beginning.”

CEO of Support Ninja, Connor Tomkiesalso spoke at the lively, commemorative event in Clark, near one of the company’s three main sites in Philippines:

“We are a company of passionate problem solvers. We are driven by creating exceptional customer experiences for our customers’ customers. Over the past eight years, we have evolved from an ambitious startup to Austin, for a rapidly growing global outsourcing provider spanning multiple geographies, time zones and languages. We have secured investment, acquired Bolton Remote and innovated our services and the ways in which our customers can enjoy these services.”

“As a newly merged organization that has undergone significant growth, it’s time for a brand refresh that captures the essence of our core values ​​and the future course of SupportNinja. It’s incredibly gratifying to see the hard work of our marketing team come to life and I am excited about the new ways in which we will bring added value to our customers and enrich the employee experience,” said Tomkies.

The evolution of business

In 2022, SupportNinja acquired Bolton Remote, a specialist provider of customer success, technical support and product operations solutions. This acquisition expanded the company’s geographic footprint in EMEA through Irelandas well as growing SupportNinja’s already established US operations and Philippines. It also provided additional language capabilities and time zone flexibility, as well as the ability to deliver “talent as a service” through highly customizable client solutions. In the same year, SupportNinja expanded its operations to Romaniafurther expanding the company’s 24/7 customer experience footprint and enabling even more multilingual capabilities.

In a departure from the traditional BPO model, SupportNinja now offers clients the option to either select and manage their outsourced team themselves, or let SupportNinja handle everything from talent sourcing to team management. These options meet the diverse outsourcing needs of businesses today and enable more flexibility for clients to curate and select the level of hands-on or hands-on management desired for their CX teams.

A new look and feel

While the SupportNinja name remains the same, a nod to its roots in customer support, the company now has a new logo that features a custom logo and logo. The symbol, constructed from the letters “S” and “N”, is designed to communicate key concepts valued by SupportNinja and customers alike. The sign is fluid and dynamic in its out-of-bounds symmetry, portraying partnership and exchange, movement and the ability to spin, all based on balance. The new color palette is warm and energetic, while the new typefaces strike a wonderful balance of warmth and virtuosity. All of this aptly captures SupportNinja’s commitment to the people and communities it serves.

Beyond that, the tagline “A Better Way to Outsource” has evolved into “A Better Way to Grow,” alluding to the company’s unique ability to help companies grow by connecting them with a wider world of talents. This ability to serve as an extension of internal teams helps clients free up resources, expand capacity and accelerate growth – while remaining flexible enough to adapt to changing business needs.

SupportNinja has experienced more than 250% growth over the past three years, largely due to growing market demands and providing adaptable solutions to meet those demands. Now with a fresh new brand and refined positioning, SupportNinja is poised for even faster growth in the months and years ahead.

About SupportNinja:

SupportNinja was founded in 2015 to help ambitious companies solve for scale. By connecting companies to a wider world of talent, it is able to help them free up resources, expand capacity and accelerate growth. With an overriding focus on providing employees, customers and clients with the best possible experience, SupportNinja stands out as a dynamic, people-centric organization that is offering the world “a better way to grow “. Get the latest updates at http://www.supportninja.com and the SupportNinja LinkedIn page.

