The US supports the international tribunal for Russia’s war in Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration is offering support for the creation of an international court to prosecute alleged crimes of aggression by Russia against Ukraine. In comments this week, senior US officials said the administration believed that would be the best way to hold Russia accountable for its year-long invasion. However, they also acknowledge that the prospects of a court actually taking custody of any Russian official for trial are slim. The United States supports the development of a special court for the crime of aggression against Ukraine in the form of an internationalized court rooted in Ukraine’s judicial system with international elements, the State Department said in emailed comments to reporters. Officials said they envision a hybrid court based on the Ukrainian justice system but with international components similar to previous ad hoc war crimes tribunals set up for Cambodia, Chad, the Central African Republic and Bosnia and potentially in The Hague, Netherlands. This type of model of an internationalized national court will facilitate broader international support and demonstrate Ukraine’s leadership in ensuring accountability for the crime of aggression, the State Department said. It also builds on the example of other successful justice mechanisms. The Hague will be home to the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression, an investigative unit focused on Ukraine, which is expected to be fully operational this summer. The centers’ offices and staff could be included in any court eventually created, US officials said. The Hague also hosts the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. The ICC prosecutor issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and an aide earlier this month over the abductions of Ukrainian children. But the US is not a member of the ICC, which complicates its ability to support the court with evidence or other information that could be used in criminal prosecutions.

