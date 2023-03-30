The first International Zero Waste Day strengthens action to address the global pollution crisis

Nairobi, March 30, 2023 In response to the worsening impacts of waste on human health, the economy and the environment, the world today marked the inauguration of International Day of Zero Wastewhich encourages everyone to prevent and minimize waste and promotes a societal shift towards a circular economy.

The waste crisis is undermining the Earth’s ability to support life. Waste costs the global economy billions of dollars every year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message on the day. By treating nature as a landfill, we are digging our own graves. It is time to reflect on the amount of waste on our planet and find solutions to this most serious threat.

Created through a Resolution of the UN General Assembly which followed other resolutions on waste, including the UN Environment Assembly’s commitment on 2 March 2022 to advance a global agreement to end plastic pollution, International Zero Waste Day is jointly facilitated by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). The day calls on all stakeholders, including governments, civil society, businesses, academia, communities, women and youth to engage in activities that raise awareness of zero waste initiatives.

Humanity generates more than 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste each year, of which 45 percent is mismanaged. Without urgent action, this will rise to almost 4 billion tonnes by 2050. Waste comes in all shapes and sizes, including plastics, waste from mining and construction sites, electronics and food. It disproportionately affects the poor, up to 4 billion people lack of access to controlled storage facilities.

International Zero Waste Day aims to bring the myriad impacts of waste to the world’s attention and encourage global action at all levels to reduce pollution and waste.

Waste management is critical to overcoming housing challenges, how we manage the sanitation challenges of our cities and, indeed, the climate crisis, said UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif. It is essential to improving the lives of people everywhere.

In its resolution establishing the Day, the UN General Assembly highlighted the potential of zero-waste initiatives and called on all stakeholders to engage in activities aimed at raising awareness of national, sub-national, regional and local initiatives for zero waste and their contribution to achieving sustainable development.

Promoting zero-waste initiatives can help advance all goals and objectives in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including Sustainable Development Goal 11 to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable and Sustainable Development Goal 12 for ensuring sustainable patterns of consumption and production.

We must act now, said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen. We have the technical expertise and drive to innovate. We have both the scientific and indigenous knowledge to find solutions to the waste crisis.

The first International Zero Waste Day is a real opportunity to build on local, regional and national initiatives to promote sound waste management and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, she added.

Turkey, which submitted the resolution along with 105 other countries, is among the leaders of the zero-waste movement. Trkiye started its zero waste project in 2017 under the leadership of Her Excellency Emine Erdoğan, the First Lady. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in 2022, the First Lady of Turkey and the UN Secretary General signed a document of goodwill to extend the zero waste country project globally.

The Zero Waste Project, which we launched five years ago, is an important step to take action in response to nature’s call for help, said Her Excellency Emine Erdoğan. Zero Waste has grown over the years person by person, city by city and region by region to become a global movement that extends beyond our country’s borders. I sincerely believe that this date will mark the beginning of better days for the world, our common home.

To mark International Zero Waste Day, businesses, governments, non-profit organizations and more are organizing events around the world. These include community information sessions, e-waste and food collection, fashion shows, photo exhibitions and conferences.

The President of the UN General Assembly will convene a high-level meeting in New York to provide a platform for sharing the experiences and success stories of Member States in developing and implementing waste management solutions and technologies. solid.

UNEP, including through its network One Planet and UN-Habitat, will undertake campaigns and concerted outreach efforts in the observance of International Zero Waste Day on 30 March each year to continue gathering support and action on the importance of zero waste.

