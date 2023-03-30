(Part 2) General Assembly: High Level Meeting on Zero Waste





Panel Discussion: Innovative Solutions for Promoting Sustainable Consumption and Production: Zero Waste Initiatives.

General Debate (Continued)

Closing segment Held pursuant to General Assembly resolution 77/161 of 14 December 2022. According to resolution 77/161, the declaration of March 30 as International Zero Waste Day aims to raise awareness of national, sub-national, regional and local zero waste initiatives . and their contribution to the achievement of sustainable development, with the engagement of Member States, organizations of the UN system, other international and regional organizations, and other relevant actors, including civil society, the private sector and academia. Climate change, pandemics and conflicts are unfortunate examples of current interconnected crises. Being one of the aspects of these challenges, waste generation and associated pollution threaten the global environment and human health. As the SDG Summit will convene in September 2023, highlighting a re-commitment to the SDGs and a progress in efforts towards the 2030 Agenda, it is essential to use the opportunities for transformative solutions to get back on track in terms of achieving of the SDGs until 2030. The high-level meeting aims to: Raising awareness and providing a platform to promote sustainable and environmentally sound practices of waste prevention, minimization and management through resource efficiency and responsible production and consumption of products in a closed circular system. Share good practices from local and national zero-waste initiatives as catalytic tools for promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns, in addition to supporting eco-design of products and increasing stakeholder participation in the process. Promote multi-stakeholder partnerships to enhance the implementation of sustainable consumption, production and circulation policies and programs. using tools such as education, traditions, norms and social values ​​in reducing and recycling post-consumer waste and sustainable production. Support best practices for International Zero Waste Day awareness among key stakeholders and raise awareness of changing consumer behaviour, innovation and new technologies, sustainable urban planning and green infrastructure investment to prevent wasteful use natural resources.

