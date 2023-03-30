International
Council and Parliament reach provisional agreement on renewable energy directive
Council and Parliament negotiators today reached an interim political agreement to increase the share of renewable energy in the EU total energy consumption THE42.5% by 2030 with an additional 2.5% additional indicator that would allow it to reach 45%. Each member state will contribute to this common objective. This interim political agreement will now have to be approved by both institutions.
Council and Parliament negotiators tentatively agreed on more ambitious sector-specific targets in transport, industry, buildings and district heating and cooling. The aim of the sub-objectives is to accelerate the integration of renewable resources in sectors where the inclusion has been slower.
Transportation
The interim agreement allows member countries to choose between:
- a binding target of 14.5% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity in transport from the use of renewable resources by 2030
- or a binding target of at least 29% of the share of renewable sources within final energy consumption in the transport sector by 2030
The interim agreement sets a mandatory combined sub-target of 5.5%.advanced biofuels(generally derived from non-food raw materials) and renewable fuels of non-biological origin (mainly renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based synthetic fuels) in the share of renewable energies supplied to the transport sector. Within this target, there is a minimum requirement of 1% of renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs) in the share of renewable energies supplied to the transport sector in 2030.
iNdUSTRy
The interim agreement stipulates that the industry will increase its use of renewable energy annually by 1.6%. They agreed that 42% ofhydrogenused in industry must come fromrenewable fuels of non-biological origin(RFNBOs) by 2030 and 60% by 2035.
The agreement introduces the possibility for member states to reduce the contribution of RFNBOs to the use of industry by 20% under two conditions:
- whether the national contribution of the member states to the overall EU binding target meets their expected contribution
- the share of hydrogen from fossil fuels consumed in the Member State is no more than 23% in 2030 and 20% in 2035
Building, heating and cooling
The interim agreement sets an indicative target of at least 49% share of renewable energybuildings in 2030.
It envisages a gradual increase in renewables targets forheating and cooling,with a mandatory increase of 0.8% per year at national level until 2026 and 1.1% from 2026 to 2030. The minimum annual average rate applicable to all member states is supplemented by additional indicative increases calculated specifically for each state member.
Bioenergy
The interim agreement strengthens sustainability criteria for the use of biomass for energy in order to reduce the risk of unsustainable bioenergy production. It ensures the implementation of the cascade principle, with a focus on support schemes and taking into account national specificities.
Faster approvals for projects
The interim agreement includes accelerated permitting procedures for renewable energy projects. The aim is to accelerate the deployment of renewable energies in the context of the EU’s REPowerEU plan to become independent from Russian fossil fuels, following the Russian occupation of Ukraine.
Member States will design renewable acceleration zones where renewable energy projects will be subject to a simplified and fast permitting process. The deployment of renewable energy will also be presumed to be of primary public interest, which would limit the grounds for legal objections to new installations.
Next steps
The temporary political agreement reached today will first be submitted for approval to the representatives of the EU member states in the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the Council and then in the Parliament.
The directive will then have to be formally approved by Parliament and then by the Council, before being published in the EU’s Official Journal and entering into force.
Background
The proposal to revise the renewable energy directive, together with other proposals, addresses the energy aspects of the EU’s climate transition under the Fit for 55 package.
The Commission presented the Fit for 55 package on 14 July 2021. This package aims to align the EU’s climate and energy legislative framework with its 2050 climate neutrality target and its target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.
In addition, as part of the REPowerEU plan, the Commission proposed on 18 May 2022 a series of additional targeted changes to the renewable energy directive to reflect recent changes in the energy landscape. Elements of the proposal were integrated into the agreement reached today.
The current Renewable Energy Directive has been in force since December 2018. It sets an EU-wide target of 32% of the share of renewable energy in total EU energy consumption by 2030 at EU level.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2023/03/30/council-and-parliament-reach-deal-on-renewable-energy-directive/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Country artists and friends bring high fashion to a small town
- Spanish Prime Minister to Discuss War and Peace in Ukraine with Chinese Xi Jinping | Conflict News
- IPL 2023: ‘We shouldn’t talk about workload in T20 cricket’
- Go on vacation Hermès with its Men’s Spring/Summer 23 collection
- Council and Parliament reach provisional agreement on renewable energy directive
- Sensor information | AZoSensors.com – Page not found
- The Last Of Us Part 1 PC Port Glitch Includes Wet Characters For No Reason
- US co-hosts second Democracy Summit in Costa RicaExBulletin
- India is indeed mother of democracy, says PM Modi quoting Mahabharata and Vedas
- Boris Johnson in cartoons – at the Cartoon Museum
- USC Women’s Tennis Set for a three game home weekend
- Around the World: Favorite Things of Famous French Fashion Designer Christian Louboutins