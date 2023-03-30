Council and Parliament reach provisional agreement on renewable energy directive

Council and Parliament negotiators today reached an interim political agreement to increase the share of renewable energy in the EU total energy consumption THE42.5% by 2030 with an additional 2.5% additional indicator that would allow it to reach 45%. Each member state will contribute to this common objective. This interim political agreement will now have to be approved by both institutions.

Council and Parliament negotiators tentatively agreed on more ambitious sector-specific targets in transport, industry, buildings and district heating and cooling. The aim of the sub-objectives is to accelerate the integration of renewable resources in sectors where the inclusion has been slower.

Transportation

The interim agreement allows member countries to choose between:

a binding target of 14.5% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity in transport from the use of renewable resources by 2030

or a binding target of at least 29% of the share of renewable sources within final energy consumption in the transport sector by 2030

The interim agreement sets a mandatory combined sub-target of 5.5%.advanced biofuels(generally derived from non-food raw materials) and renewable fuels of non-biological origin (mainly renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based synthetic fuels) in the share of renewable energies supplied to the transport sector. Within this target, there is a minimum requirement of 1% of renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs) in the share of renewable energies supplied to the transport sector in 2030.

iNdUSTRy

The interim agreement stipulates that the industry will increase its use of renewable energy annually by 1.6%. They agreed that 42% ofhydrogenused in industry must come fromrenewable fuels of non-biological origin(RFNBOs) by 2030 and 60% by 2035.

The agreement introduces the possibility for member states to reduce the contribution of RFNBOs to the use of industry by 20% under two conditions:

whether the national contribution of the member states to the overall EU binding target meets their expected contribution

the share of hydrogen from fossil fuels consumed in the Member State is no more than 23% in 2030 and 20% in 2035

Building, heating and cooling

The interim agreement sets an indicative target of at least 49% share of renewable energybuildings in 2030.

It envisages a gradual increase in renewables targets forheating and cooling,with a mandatory increase of 0.8% per year at national level until 2026 and 1.1% from 2026 to 2030. The minimum annual average rate applicable to all member states is supplemented by additional indicative increases calculated specifically for each state member.

Bioenergy

The interim agreement strengthens sustainability criteria for the use of biomass for energy in order to reduce the risk of unsustainable bioenergy production. It ensures the implementation of the cascade principle, with a focus on support schemes and taking into account national specificities.

Faster approvals for projects

The interim agreement includes accelerated permitting procedures for renewable energy projects. The aim is to accelerate the deployment of renewable energies in the context of the EU’s REPowerEU plan to become independent from Russian fossil fuels, following the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

Member States will design renewable acceleration zones where renewable energy projects will be subject to a simplified and fast permitting process. The deployment of renewable energy will also be presumed to be of primary public interest, which would limit the grounds for legal objections to new installations.

Next steps

The temporary political agreement reached today will first be submitted for approval to the representatives of the EU member states in the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the Council and then in the Parliament.

The directive will then have to be formally approved by Parliament and then by the Council, before being published in the EU’s Official Journal and entering into force.

Background

The proposal to revise the renewable energy directive, together with other proposals, addresses the energy aspects of the EU’s climate transition under the Fit for 55 package.

The Commission presented the Fit for 55 package on 14 July 2021. This package aims to align the EU’s climate and energy legislative framework with its 2050 climate neutrality target and its target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

In addition, as part of the REPowerEU plan, the Commission proposed on 18 May 2022 a series of additional targeted changes to the renewable energy directive to reflect recent changes in the energy landscape. Elements of the proposal were integrated into the agreement reached today.

The current Renewable Energy Directive has been in force since December 2018. It sets an EU-wide target of 32% of the share of renewable energy in total EU energy consumption by 2030 at EU level.