10,000 AI and Data Science Conversion Masters Scholarship

AI Conversion and Data Science Masters Scholarships will be awarded to more than 120 candidates starting their Master’s studies in 2023.

Suitability

In addition to having an unconditional or conditional offer of a place on a University of Birmingham Data Science or AI related Master’s course, applicants will need to demonstrate that they are categorized into at least one of the 9 groups underrepresented as identified by the OfS.

Scholarship applications will initially be reviewed using a points-based system. Preference for these awards will be given to applicants in the following categories:

Students of color (as defined by HESA codes: 21; 22; 29; 41; 42) Female students Students with disabilities

Consideration will also be given to applicants who meet other criteria underrepresented in the following secondary categories:

Students from neighborhoods with low participation (POLAR Q1 and Q2) Look out for experienced students Dismissed students Gypsy, Roma, Traveler students refuGees Children of military families, veterans and partners of military personnel.

All applications will be evaluated and priority will be given to criteria 1-3. Applicants who do not meet any of the above criteria will not be considered for a scholarship.

Students must not have previously studied a STEM degree or distance STEM subject. You must be either:

relative: I studied the same broad subject area as the conversion course (eg computer science, AI, data science).

‘non-STEM’: any other subject (including economics, business, arts etc.).

You must not have studied:

‘core-STEM’: science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects such as physics, engineering, mathematics, statistics, IT

‘Lar-STEM’: other STEM subjects (eg biology, geology, psychology, medicine)

Judging criteria:

Awards will be made on the basis of merit – simply meeting the eligibility criteria will not guarantee that an application will be successful. We will adopt a pooled field approach where decisions on all 100 awards will be reviewed by a single scholarship selection panel.

Selection will be determined by an undergraduate scholarship panel based on the following criteria:

Score underrepresented in the group – All applications will be evaluated using a points-based system and priority rating will be given to the criteria

– All applications will be evaluated using a points-based system and priority rating will be given to the criteria Skills and Abilities – Scholarships will consider performance in an aptitude test. Students will be ranked by the Scholarship Panel based on performance in our online aptitude test.

– Scholarships will consider performance in an aptitude test. Students will be ranked by the Scholarship Panel based on performance in our online aptitude test. Student motivation – The panel will consider the student’s interest in the subject, ability to demonstrate that their background has sufficiently prepared them for the programme, relevant experience and how the course will fit into their future plans.

Prioritization criteria in case of oversubscription

All applications will be evaluated and priority points will be given to criteria 1-3.

The evaluation will take priority: