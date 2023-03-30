“On the Pandemic Edge,” Six Global Health Challenges





INTERSOS presents today the new report on the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 carried out in Nigeria and Yemen Two years after the launch of the effort to support vaccination against COVID-19 in humanitarian emergency areas, INTERSOS presents a REPORT to review achievements and share lessons learned and recommendations for the future of the vaccination campaign. In early 2021, to contribute to the global world responding to the pandemic and helping to address inequalities in the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19, INTERSOS set up a task force to support COVAX initiative to ensure vaccination in developing countries. INTERSOS focused its intervention on two protracted crisis scenarios in which the organization was already operational: Borno State in Nigeria and South Yemenareas characterized by war, vIOLENCE, extreme poverty, and natural disasters, with a large number of people who need help. from the middle2021INTERSOS has been working with the Ministry of Health and local authorities on several fronts for this strengthening the local health system and expand the vaccination campaign to the entire population, including the most marginalized groups such as refugees and people displaced in refugee camps. Thanks to the involvement of community leaders and volunteers, informative activities on the efficacy and availability of vaccines against COVID-19 has contributed to the increase in the flow of people to vaccination centers, while donation of materials and machinery for the transport and maintenance of vaccines (cold chain) enabled the strengthening of health facilities severely affected by the pandemic. Training activities were organized to train medical, social and logistical staff on vaccination, management of adverse reaction cases, cold chain management regarding the various vaccine products and maintenance of donated machinery: the aim was not only to ‘dealt with today’s urgency, but also to create practices, knowledge and shared knowledge awareness of future emergencies. Recommendations for the future of the vaccination campaign In terms of vaccine administration, the results were particularly significant in Borno Statewhere between August 2021 and February 2023, 382637 doses were administered for a total of 255,071 people fully vaccinated, 8% of the state’s total, many of them in areas with difficult access due to ongoing conflict. IN Yemenabsolute numbers are even smaller, with 14392 people were vaccinated in Lahij Governorate in November 2022, but INTERSOS contributed significantly to the difficult start of the vaccination campaign. In both contexts, INTERSOS achieved more than 100% of the target. Thanks to the experience gained in this field, the INTERSOS report focuses on lessons learned and recommendations to be shared with the international humanitarian community, showing 6 decisive challenges for the future: The strengthening of health systems in the most fragile countries, moving from a vertical approach to the vaccination campaign to a horizontal and integrated approach to the overall offer of primary health services, Availability of adequately trained personnel health personnel to be guaranteed, even in crisis areas, through recruitment, training and staff retention programs through incentives, Fast, flexible and direct access to international funds to enable actors on the ground to act quickly and effectively, Investments in widespread COMMUNICATION and informational activities and tools (RCCE and IEC), starting from the center of community involvement activities as a prerequisite for successful vaccination campaigns, Collection, management and sharing of updated and integrated dataalso through the experimentation of new technologies, Implementation, with adequate resources, ia global epidemic surveillance system as a central element of a Global Health Security Agenda. >> READ THE REPORT HERE Flavia Melillo

