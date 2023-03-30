Renewed and expanded funding for food production in the Northwest Territories





A renewed funding partnership between the Government of Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) will see an investment of $7.6 million to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation and resilience of the agriculture, agri-food sector in the Northwest Territories (NWT) over five years. next. The Canadian Sustainable Agriculture Partnership (Sustainable-CAP) comes into effect on April 1. It will provide financing for agriculture and agri-food projects to producers, processors, retailers, non-profit organizations and governments, including indigenous governments and indigenous organizations. The new agreement increases government investment in the agriculture and agri-food sector by 25 percent.

Sustainable-CAP’s priorities include market development and trade; capacity building and sector growth; science, research and innovation; resilience and public confidence; and climate change and the environment. Sustainable-CAP will further work to encourage greater diversity and inclusion in the sector and to strengthen relationships with indigenous peoples. In the NWT, GNWTs’ partnership in Sustainable-CAP will enable NWT producers to access two key Business Risk Management programs, AgriStability and AgriInvest, designed to provide producers with income protection and production losses and to help them manage the risks that threaten the sustainability of their operations. quotes) GNWTs’ support for regional agriculture programs is doing more than encouraging local food production. It promotes economic development and diversity. We know that the NWT has the capacity to meet more of its own food needs. We will continue to advance actions and investments to increase the production of fresh, healthy, safe and more affordable locally grown food choices, bringing new economic opportunities to NWT residents. – Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Tourism Industry and Investments Fast facts The Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership is a five-year, $3.5 billion agreement between the federal, provincial and territorial governments.

Sustainable-CAP is the fifth agreement signed between the Government of Canada and the GNWT since 2003.

The Government of Canada will provide 60 percent ($4,578,750 or $915,750 per year) of the funding and the GNWT will provide 40 percent ($3,052,500 or $610,500 per year). Similar links For media requests, please contact: Drew Williams Asst. Director of Strategic Communications Policy planning communication and analysis Government of the Northwest Territories drew_williams@gov.nt.ca (867) 767-9202 (63037)

